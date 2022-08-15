ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
WDSU

Two deaths linked to Louisiana oysters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WKRG News 5

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
AL.com

4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million

A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of August 24, 2022

Mr. Edward Marvin Myles, age 71, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be under direction of Turner Funeral Chapel. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle Britton. Ms. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton, age 16, of Flomaton, Ala., passed away, Saturday,...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Motorcyclist killed in Niceville, police investigate

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Monday night at the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive.  The motorcyclist was turning at the intersection when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. The car’s front passenger side hit the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was […]
NICEVILLE, FL
getthecoast.com

More public beach coming to Destin

The news has been weird and slow(er) this week so I’m glad to finally be getting out a newsletter. There are a few longer stories that I’ll be linking to in this edition simply because the article is too long to fit inside the email. I encourage you...
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.

UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

