Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Race for Pensacola mayor: Sherri Myers
After 12 years on the city council, Sherri Myers is running to be Pensacola's next mayor.
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
Two deaths linked to Louisiana oysters
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
4,300-acre hunter’s paradise for sale in Baldwin County for $13 million
A hunter’s paradise encompassing about 4,300 acres of Baldwin County land can be yours, for the asking price of a mere $13 million. The property, called Fort Pierce, once was a corporate retreat belonging to Scott Paper. It lies west and southwest of the Tensaw community, north of Stockton on Ala. 59, with a portion of its western edge bounded by a bow of the Alabama River. It’s about a 40-minute drive from Mobile.
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
Emotional: Mother and daughter reunited after 42 years
After decades and thousands of miles between them, a mother and daughter are reunited.
Obituaries, week of August 24, 2022
Mr. Edward Marvin Myles, age 71, of Atmore, Ala., passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be under direction of Turner Funeral Chapel. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle Britton. Ms. Analyssa Nevaeh Gabrielle “Bum Bunk” Britton, age 16, of Flomaton, Ala., passed away, Saturday,...
Bezo’s Blue Origin ship leaves Pensacola waters, could be scrapped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped. The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue […]
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Motorcyclist killed in Niceville, police investigate
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Niceville Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed Monday night at the intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. The motorcyclist was turning at the intersection when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle. The car’s front passenger side hit the motorcycle, and the motorcyclist was […]
More public beach coming to Destin
The news has been weird and slow(er) this week so I’m glad to finally be getting out a newsletter. There are a few longer stories that I’ll be linking to in this edition simply because the article is too long to fit inside the email. I encourage you...
Missing, endangered 19-year-old ‘located’: Escambia Co.
UPDATE (10:38 a.m.): The ECSO said they found Baez in an update on their Facebook. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult man who was last seen Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post. Jesus Baez, 19, was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. Sunday, […]
1 arrested for shooting at car 2 separate times, looking for 1 other: Fort Walton PD
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said they arrested a 29-year-old man for chasing “two victims and shooting at them,” at two different locations Tuesday night, but are still looking for another, according to a release from the FWBPD. Samuel Kortez Jones, also known as ‘Tez,’ was arrested and […]
Parentless 16-year-old in Florida Panhandle not 'mature' enough for abortion, judge says
PENSACOLA, Fla - An appellate court has upheld a lower court ruling that a parentless 16-year-old girl in the Florida Panhandle was not "sufficiently mature" to end her pregnancy while seeking a waiver from a state law that requires minors to get parental consent for an abortion. The teen, known...
