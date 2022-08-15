Maverick City Music, CeCe Winans Among 2022 Dove Award Nominees

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The big year for Maverick City Music continues. A major tour, the first Gospel act to perform on the televised portion of the Grammy in over 20 years and now the Gospel supergroup are among the top nominees at the 2022 Dove Awards. Maverick City Music racked in seven nominations including Artist of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year and Worship Recorded Song of the Year. CeCe Winans and Chandler Moore received five nominations with Winans vying to win her first Artist of the Year award .

Watch Award Announcement Below:

Check out the nominees below:

Artist of the Year

CeCe Winans

for KING + COUNTRY

Maverick City Music

We The Kingdom

Zach Williams

Song of the Year

“Be Alright” – Sean Cook, Evan Craft, Willy Gonzalez

“Believe for It” – Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, Mitch Wong

“Come What May” – Darren Mulligan, Jeff Pardo

“Good God Almighty” – David Crowder, Ben Glover, Jeff Sojka

“Hold on to Me” – Lauren Daigle, Paul Duncan, Paul Mabury

“House of the Lord” – Jonathan Smith, Phil Wickham

“Jireh” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“Look What You’ve Done” – Tasha Layton, AJ Pruis, Keith Everette Smith, Matthew West

“My Jesus” – Jeff Pardo, Matthew West, Anne Wilson

“Promises” – Keila Alvarado, Joe L. Barnes, Dante Bowe, Phillip Carrington Gaines, Lemuel Marin, Aaron Moses

“Rattle!” – Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake

New Artist of the Year

Anne Wilson

Blessing Offor

DOE

Jordan St. Cyr

Ryan Ellis

Rap/hip hop Album of the Year

No Church In A While – Lecrae, 1K Phew

The End. – Trip Lee

TWO UP TWO DOWN – Aaron Cole

Unstoppable (United We Can) – Angie Rose

UPPERHAND – indie tribe

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“House of the Lord” – Phil Wickham

“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)” – Katy Nichole

“My Jesus” – Anne Wilson

“RELATE” – for KING + COUNTRY

“Scars In Heaven” – Casting Crowns

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

Healer – Casting Crowns

Milk & Honey – Crowder

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

Rise Up – CAIN

What Are We Waiting For? – for KING + COUNTRY

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year

“All Is Well” – Carrie Underwood

“God Is Real” – The Sound

“Grace And Goodness” – Sunday Drive

“In The Sweet By And By” – Dolly Parton, ft. Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Jerry Salley, Bradley Walker

“Mamas” – Anne Wilson, ft. Hillary Scott

Southern Gospel Album of the Year

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River

Just Sing! – The Collingsworth Family

Keeping On – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

More to the Story – The Kingsmen

Something New – Legacy Five

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Adulting – Live” – Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music

“Believe for It” – CeCe Winans, ft. Lauren Daigle

“Gotta Believe” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Sunday” – Koryn Hawthorne

“When I Pray” – DOE

Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year

Clarity – DOE

Jonny X Mail: Live in LA (Stereo) – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition – Maverick City Music

Oil + Water – Travis Greene

One Touch – Jabari Johnson

Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“Breathe” – Maverick City Music, ft. DOE, Jonathan McReynolds, Chandler Moore

“Goodness of God – Live” – CeCe Winans

“Jesus “ – Phil Thompson

“Lazarus” – Maranda Curtis

“Love Song” – Travis Greene, ft. Madison Binion

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

“God, Turn It Around” – Jon Reddick

“Hymn of Heaven” – Phil Wickham

“I Speak Jesus” – Charity Gayle

“Jireh (Radio Version)” – Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

“Know You Will” – Hillsong UNITED

Worship Album of the Year

Are We There Yet? – Hillsong UNITED

Homecoming (Live) – Bethel Music

Hymn of Heaven – Phil Wickham

LION – Elevation Worship

SEVEN (Live) – Brooke Ligertwood

Inspirational Film/Series of the Year

American Underdog

Blue Miracle

Redeeming Love

The Chosen

The Jesus Music

