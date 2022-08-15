ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

2 Dope BFFs From A ‘90s Kinda World Launch ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials’

By Alex Ford
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

Are you ready for the Adult ‘Hood?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06oVk3_0hILoNT000

Source: Urban One/Reach Media


Two 30-something BFFs from a ’90s kinda world are celebrating the decade that shaped them on Reach Media/Urban One’s hilariously relatable new podcast ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials.’

In 6 hilariously relatable episodes, Alejandro (1983) and Lexi with the Curls (1984) will have honest discussions about dating (at almost 40), navigating the entertainment industry, dealing with late-30s anxieties, and much more.

They’ll also interview ‘ 90s icons , delve into taboo topics, highlight essential movies/shows to watch, and potentially connect with lifelong crushes like Master P and Countess Vaughn .

Check out the first episode (and subscribe!) below:

‘The Adult ‘Hood’ marks the latest Urban One/Reach Media podcast to launch after last year’s ‘The Undressing Room’ co-hosted by Eva Marcille from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and Lore’l from The Morning Hustle who give their spicy takes on gossip, entertainment, pop culture, celebrity gossip, fashion, and beauty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Undressing Room Podcast (@theundressingroompodcast)

The fresh and fun podcast (presented by Macy’s) is powered by the largest Black-owned and operated media company in the country (Urban One) and its nationally syndicated radio division Reach Media.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media.

“ The Undressing Room” will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

For more information about ‘The Adult ‘Hood: A Podcast For Geriatric Millennials,’ click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'

A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes

Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

Brent Faiyaz Talks Creating ‘Wasteland,’ Love, Relationships & Toxicity

The Morning Hustle tap in with singer Brent Faiyaz. Headkrack and Lore’l talk to the Wasteland star about hiss relationships, music and more! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.   Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).    HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Countess Vaughn
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Rickey Smiley
WAOK News Talk

Sister Talk welcomes Stacey Gordon

On Point with Juandolyn Stokes welcomes Executive Advisor and Diversity Strategist Stacey Gordon on a recent edition of Sister Talk to celebrate women’s equity week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Celebrity Gossip#Bffs#Reach Media Urban One
TheDailyBeast

This Nostalgic Mini Blender Is Perfect for On-the-Go Shakes & Frozen Cocktails

I love smoothies. What began during a period of extensive dental work amid the kale-smoothie boom has turned into a lifelong affair. They’re a great way to have a quick meal, acceptable to drink during meetings, and perfect for a post-workout refuel. Unfortunately, buying smoothies can be pricey, and bringing them pre-blended from home is very disappointing (ew, sludge). Enter the BlendJet–a little USB-chargeable blender that you can bring anywhere. And right now, they’re available in the most adorable retro Lisa Frank designs that add rainbow-colored, adorable delight to your shake-making (are the ’80s and ’90s retro? FML).Weighing a mere...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
105.3 RNB

I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”

GRIFF is filming a movie so the guys had to switch things up and the hijinks took place but the homies are settled with another dope episode of I Hate The Homies. The Deshaun Watson saga continues with the Cleveland Browns QB apologizing to the women affected in the controversy surrounding him. Was this a publicity stunt?
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Review: Remarkably, This One’s Not Just for the Fans

Even Super Saiyans have superhero fatigue. At this point, with 20 feature films and a gajillion episodes of various anime series spanning one of the biggest animation franchises in the world, any further installment of “Dragon Ball” is going to be, as they say, for the fans. “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” — the 21st “Dragon Ball” film, the second “Dragon Ball Super” film, and the first to use primarily 3-D computer animation — is exactly that, . That’s not to say that “Super Hero” is hostile to any newcomers, however. Hardcore fans will understand what’s going on pretty much immediately, but...
COMICS
SheKnows

A Very Honest Beginner's Guide to Preventative Botox

Sometime last summer, I was startled to see the onset of lines in my forehead. And I screamed, nearly smashing my magnifying mirror. I was 28! I wore sunscreen! I treated my skin like a fifth favorite pet! What had I done wrong to develop wrinkles so soon?!  Descending into epidermal doom, I grabbed my phone to Google “preventative botox in twenties.” In hindsight, I was surely suffering from what I now is a uniquely pandemic-prompted panic. “We’ve been affectionately calling it the ‘Zoom effect,’” Dr. Michelle Henry, a New York City dermatologist, tells SheKnows. “People have been staring at themselves...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nftevening.com

Steve Aoki and Seth Green Empower Fans With Their Animated NFT TV Series

The GRAMMY-nominated music producer Steve Aoki has just announced the first community-driven animated NFT TV series in collaboration with Seth Green. This project serves as his NFT mascot, Character X‘s, next chapter. Additionally, it is also making waves for presenting on-chain storytelling driven by the community. About Steve Aoki...
TV & VIDEOS
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

650
Followers
622
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy