ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Comedian Teddy Ray Reportedly Died By Drowning

By Brandon Caldwell
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0IXv_0hILo9C500

Source: Teddy Ray, Instagram / Teddy Rae Instagram

As the comedy world and more have mourned the loss of Los Angeles comedian Teddy Ray , more details have been revealed about his sudden death.

According to TMZ , the 32-year-old was found at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, a city in Riverside County, California, on Friday (August 12). Officers arrived at the scene and found Teddy floating in the pool. There were no apparent signs of foul play but according to the Coroner, Teddy lived in Gardena, California, a good two and a half hours from where his body was discovered.

Teddy began his career at age 21 and was known mostly for his comedy through All Def Digital, his time on MTV’s Wild’ N Out and HBO’s Pause With Sam Jay . Over a brief career, numerous quotables from “You 36!” to “We are GOOD” and “double cheeked-up” became common phrases across the culture.

Friends such as Freddie Gibbs , Smino and more paid tribute to Teddy on social media.

“ Listen @TeamTeddyRay was funny in every single scenario,” KevOnStage wrote. “On stage, podcasts, in conversation, on set, between takes, TV, everything he was also one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met and in incredibly sad that we’ve lost him. But this makes me laugh.”

See more reactions below.

RELATED: GoFundMe Set For Black Mother Of 6 Found Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia

RELATED: Kevin Samuels’ Death Caused By ‘Silent Killer’ Of Black People – Hypertension

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Daily Mail

Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California

Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
RadarOnline

Comedian Teddy Ray's Autopsy Complete Days After Apparent Drowning

Comedian Teddy Ray's autopsy has been completed. Radar can exclusively reveal that the beloved star's postmortem examination was done on Monday, just days after his apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com spoke with the Riverside County Coroner's Office who told us that Ray's body is ready to be picked up — however, the results could take several weeks to substantiate his cause of death. Ray's body was tragically found floating in a swimming pool Friday, authorities said. The pool was at a residence in Rancho Mirage, California, a few hours from where the fun-loving Wild 'N Out alum resided in Gardena. According to...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Hilarious and Beloved’ Comedian Teddy Ray Dies at 32

Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32, sparking an outpouring of tributes on social media. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death late Friday, without providing further details on his cause of death. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,” the network wrote in a statement on Twitter. The Los Angeles-born star had most recently appeared in “Pause With Sam Jay” on HBO, and he was also a writer and actor on the comedy “How to Be Broke.” Ray also regularly performed at comedy clubs and appeared in viral sketches on YouTube. His death came shortly after his birthday, and just a few weeks after he paid tribute to fellow comedian Jak Knight on Instagram, writing “Love you 4ever” after Knight died in L.A.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Gardena, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Riverside County, CA
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Comedian Teddy Ray Passes Away, Tributes Pour In For The Beloved Actor

The culture of comedy may be expansive, but many still operate in tight-knit circles. You can revisit interviews from some of the most successful, globally-recognized comedians as they speak of meeting many of their fellow jokesters prior to them becoming famous, as they performed shows at small bars or clubs. This is a community that often takes care of one another and defends each other against scandals, but today, many comedians have come together to mourn the passing of one of their own, Teddy Ray.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Standup Comedian Kevin Rooney Dies at Age 71

Standup comedian Kevin Rooney has died. He was 71. The Emmy winner, who worked on Jay Leno's first comedy special Jay Leno and the American Dream and The Dennis Miller Show, passed away on July 9 at his home after a long battle with diabetes and end-stage renal failure, according to Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Daily Mail

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
LYNWOOD, CA
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update

UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Drowning#Black People#Hbo#Tmz#Mtv#Wild N Out
E! News

New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged. Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32. Sergeant Edward Soto of the...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Podcast Producer Denies Vodka and Wine-Drinking Episode Was Recorded Same Day as Car Crash

In the wake of Anne Heche's frightening car crash in Los Angeles, new attention has been focused on the most recent and since-deleted episode of her Better Together podcast. In an episode reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, media outlets state that the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Crash, Hospitalization

Ellen DeGeneres is sending her support to ex-girlfriend Anne Heche. As Heche remains in the hospital in a coma after she crashed her vehicle into a home in Los Angeles on Friday, DeGeneres was spotted out and about for the first time since the accident, with a photographer catching up with the star while she was out with a friend at the True Lune restaurant in Santa Barbara, California on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old

Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

501
Followers
512
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy