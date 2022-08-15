ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 Women Dead, 9 Injured in West Philly Car Crash After Speeding Car Runs Red Light [Video]

By Zuliesuivie
 3 days ago

On the corner of 52nd and Walnut and in West Philadelphia, a two-car crash left two people dead, nine injured, two of which are fighting for their lives.

A driver in a black Dodge was speeding northbound on 52nd Street when it ran through the red light, striking a silver Hyundai Sonata traveling westbound on Walnut Street.

At the time of the tragic car crash, eight people were reportedly riding inside the Dodge, while three were inside the Hyundai.

The driver and a backseat passenger of the Hyundai were killed in the crash and pronounced dead on scene, according to police. The front seat passenger of the Hyundai is currently in extremely critical condition at a local hospital.

One witness said that he saw 2 women hanging out the windows of the car.

Five people traveling in the Dodge reported non- life threatening injuries. One person remains in critical condition, police said.

The Dodge driver was held Sunday morning for possible charges, as reported by police.

Diana Rivera
2d ago

so I ask you how many more have to die before you revoked licenses and plates.if they don't know the rules of the road then get off of it how many more have to die.

