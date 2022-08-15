Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Get paid to taste coffee and seafood for OSU research
Calling all food critics! Oregon State University is offering to pay people to taste coffee and seafood at its Food Innovation Center in Portland.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
restaurantclicks.com
Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
hereisoregon.com
‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ stars on Portland episode: ‘Nobody’s phony in Portland’
While Portland’s food scene has gotten plenty of attention on such TV shows as “Somebody Feed Phil,” “Street Food USA” and even an entire “Top Chef” season based in Portland, the truTV series “101 Places to Party Before You Die” promises to take a more irreverent approach.
WWEEK
When a Burger King Closes In Portland, It’s Difficult to Replace
The closure of the city’s third-best Burger King, tucked off Broadway on the lip of Interstate 84, isn’t all that mysterious. But its nomination by a reader gives us a chance to explore what happens to the husks of fast food franchises when they fold. The distinctive shapes of former Wendy’s and Pizza Huts can be spotted across Portland, recognizable even after they’ve been repurposed.
hereisoregon.com
$4.48 million SE Portland grocery-store home had an entire room for model trains
Portland has long been famous for converting warehouses into residential properties, but a corner building in the city’s Southeast Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood is more in the loft style tradition of New York’s Tribeca than Portland’s Pearl District. And there’s a reason for that: The owners are from Manhattan,...
Want an OMSI family pass? Museum seeks photoshoot participants
The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is searching near and far, not for a new species or piece of technology, but for people to model in an upcoming photoshoot.
Channel 6000
Another toasty day, but will the clouds keep us cooler?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressing heat continues for another day as high pressure expands to the Pacific Northwest. We will be floating around the mid to upper 90s as a result. We start mild on Thursday, with lows around 70 degrees. It is possible that we break a record low morning Thursday. We will get that confirmation later in the night.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin company helps make the snacks that everyone loves
Deep in a Tualatin industrial park is a business called Crescent Systems, and passersby likely have no idea that the company has had a hand in creating the packaging processes for the potato chips and nuts they purchase. Furthermore, owner Gulzar Ahmed, an immigrant from Pakistan, is truly an American success story, arriving nearly broke in the U.S. courtesy of a charitable organization, meeting and marrying his American-born wife Shafqat, raising two sons who are both successful in the financial sector, and building a business that has filled a niche in the food-processing and packaging industries. His customers include Frito Lay, Blue Diamond Almonds, Diamond Foods, Mission Foods, Quaker Oats, Bob’s Red Mill and Ocean Spray.
theshelbyreport.com
Reser’s Fine Foods Tours The U.S. With Picnic Experience
Beaverton, Oregon-based Reser’s Fine Foods is traveling the country with the Reser’s Fine Foods Picnic Experience after a two-year hiatus. The Reser’s Picnic Experience provides people with a place to rest, find shade, recharge cell phones and taste the company’s potato salad. It has shared more than 40,000 free samples of its Deviled Egg Potato Salad, a company top-seller.
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
kptv.com
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heat wave
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trees give us much needed shade during the summer, but how can you keep them healthy amid heat waves?. “The first and foremost thing that I tell people is that their trees need water,” said Chris Ruvelcaba, the owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service. “I would say a majority of the calls we have been getting are people that think their trees are dying because they are turning brown, they are losing limbs, or they start to look dead. We will send an arborist out and they’ll see the trees aren’t dead, they’re just thirsty. They just want some water.”
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
Condor chicks prepare for takeoff at the Oregon Zoo
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A dozen flappy condor chicks are getting their wings this month at the Oregon Zoo’s Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. According to a statement from the zoo, as their fluffy down turns to strong, sturdy wing feathers — a process known as fledging — the young birds have started to take short flights outside.
Willamette River under Recreational Health Advisory near Cathedral Park
The Oregon Health Authority has issued a Recreational Health Advisory for the Willamette River, near Cathedral Park in North Portland, due to harmful cyanotoxins the Oregon State Marine Board announced Wednesday.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
WWEEK
You Pointed Us to the Eeriest Vacant Buildings in Portland. We Found Out Why They’re Empty.
Empty buildings are like missing teeth or blank pages in a photo album—the story lies in what isn’t there. They are untapped potential, forgone wealth, and a narrative arc gone wobbly. Last month, WW chronicled two vacancies we found especially puzzling: the emptying of a downtown senior living...
