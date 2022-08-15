Read full article on original website
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Austin teacher receives $10K donation of school supplies for classroom, colleagues
Fred Tabares, an art teacher at Small Middle School, received $10,000 worth of school supplies for his classroom and colleagues from the Food for Good Foundation.
cw35.com
'It broke my heart thinking of these kids': As teachers call it quits, others are staying
AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas school districts kick off the start of the school year many are still trying to hire hundreds of teachers. Many decided to leave the profession, but there are still other teachers choosing to return to the classroom. "It's just wonderful to have students...
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
kut.org
Maya Fawaz
Matiullah Noori and his 29 family members are living in a South Austin apartment complex after fleeing Afghanistan last year. The refugee works night shifts so he can take his siblings to school, attend remote classes at Austin Community College and drive his family members wherever they need to go.
kut.org
Parents call for action as Lake Travis ISD faces ongoing bus driver shortage
Lake Travis ISD parents are urging the school district to take more steps to address the ongoing bus driver shortage that prompted the district to significantly reduce transportation services. Several parents raised concerns at a school board meeting on Wednesday, a day after the new school year started. One parent...
CBS Austin
Leander ISD parents get new tool to track their kids when they ride the school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Leander parents now have a way to keep better track of their kids when they ride the school bus. Wednesday is the first day of school in Leander ISD and SMART Tag is getting a district-wide test run. “It’s the first year for us, here at...
The fastest growing school districts in Central Texas may surprise you
According to KXAN data, Liberty Hill has been growing at one of the fastest rates in our viewing area over the past decades at 149%.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
News Channel 25
Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Houston Chronicle
This summer camp teaches girls to use a drill, weld metal and fix a sink
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ainsley Muller, 11, went to art camp and theater camp in summers past. This summer, she was presented an opportunity she couldn't refuse: Learning how to use a power drill, weld metal and unclog a sink. "When my mom...
Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings
Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
200 Texas teachers suspended for quitting in middle of the year
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Georgetown ISD sets maximum price for new Benold Middle School campus
Construction for Georgetown ISD's new Benold Middle School will have a set maximum price of $78.77 million. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved the guaranteed maximum price for all costs associated with the Benold Middle School construction project at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
kut.org
An Afghan family slowly adapts to life in Austin a year after the Taliban takeover
Twenty-year-old Matiullah Noori huddles next to his brother and father on pastel patterned floor cushions. They’re on FaceTime with Matiullah’s uncle and baby cousin. Speaking Pashto into the phone, they raise their voices, trying to be heard from thousands of miles away. The Noori family fled their 14-bedroom...
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Hays CISD superintendent explains new security plan to respond to emergencies in 2 minutes
The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will have a school police force of 15 officers to patrol all 26 schools.
fox7austin.com
Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols
ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes
The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
