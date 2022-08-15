ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

kut.org

Maya Fawaz

Matiullah Noori and his 29 family members are living in a South Austin apartment complex after fleeing Afghanistan last year. The refugee works night shifts so he can take his siblings to school, attend remote classes at Austin Community College and drive his family members wherever they need to go.
AFGHANISTAN
News Channel 25

Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays, San Marcos CISDs showed slight improvement based on 2021-22 TEA accountability ratings

Districts and schools across Texas received accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings Aug. 15 for the 2021-22 school year for the first time since 2019 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Districts and campuses across Texas are rated by the TEA on an A-F scale based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gaps. Districts or campuses that received a rating below a C were labeled "not rated" with the passing of Senate Bill 1365.
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

ZAP unable to support South Austin townhomes

The Zoning and Platting Commission failed to recommend a rezoning for seven townhomes in South Austin. The zoning case concerns a 1.3-acre vacant lot at 7311 and 7313 Bluff Springs Road, which the applicant hopes to rezone from Single Family-Small Lot (SF-4A) to Townhouse & Condominium (SF-6). The triangular parcel is constrained on one side by a gas line, which also buffers the site from an adjacent single-family neighborhood.
AUSTIN, TX

