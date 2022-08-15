August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.

