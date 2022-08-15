Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Obituary: Ed Pape
Note: The following tribute was written by lifelong friend and 75-year Burbank Resident, Jim Barnfather. Born August 1, 1947, at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, Ed grew up a stone’s throw from Valley Park in Burbank with a deep love of baseball, At an early age, he began attending Kids for Christ, a Christian Youth Club, and instantly became friends with fellow Burbank Sports Walk of Fame inductees Jim Barnfather, Mickey DePalo and Don Ludwig who remained close friends for over 65 years.
myburbank.com
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day at 12 Burbank Shops
August 17th is National Thrift Store Day! The day is celebrated in an effort to support local thrift stores, increase sustainable shopping, and raise awareness of charitable organizations. Thrift stores sell gently used items that have been donated so that they can be sold at a much lower rate. Many stores raise money for charities while helping to recycle clothing and keep them out of the landfills.
myburbank.com
Girls on the Run Los Angeles to Host Free Event This Sunday
Join Girls on the Run Los Angeles (GOTRLA) this Sunday, August 21st from 9:00-11:00am at Johnny Carson Park for a free family-friendly event open to the entire community. The event is in partnership with the City of Burbank’s Parks and Recreation department and offers an optional morning run as well as engaging activities for kids.
myburbank.com
Elevate Burbank to Host First Ever Multicultural Arts Festival
Elevate Burbank, a new local nonprofit dedicated to promoting the understanding of cultural diversity in Burbank, is having its inaugural Multicultural Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The event will take place from 11 am to 5 pm on the field at Burbank High School. The festival will feature...
myburbank.com
Tamala Takahashi Qualifies as official Candidate for Burbank City Council
Tamala Takahashi, a Burbank resident for 23 years, mother of three college students, small business owner, and long time community advocate has officially qualified as a candidate for Burbank City Council. Tamala has been a long time advocate for a safer, smarter, and more sustainable Burbank. Her top priorities are the environment, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, mental health, transportation safety, small/micro business, and housing.
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Schools are Officially Back in Session
Burbank schools are officially back in session! The first day of school was held on Monday, August 15th, as students traversed back to school with backpacks in tow. Superintendent, Dr. Matt Hill drove around to visit some of the schools Monday morning and checked in with staff and students to greet them on their first day back.
myburbank.com
Burroughs Football Team Readies For Season
Entering his third season as the Burroughs High football coach, Jesse Craven knows his squad is young, but also feels his team is ready to compete for the Pacific League title and at the very least be in the upper echelon. “The goal is to improve. Last year we finished...
myburbank.com
Everhart Steps Down from Burroughs Golf Post
Longtime Burroughs High boys’ golf coach Greg Everhart has stepped down from his position so he can spend more time with his family. Everhart, who will remain a math teacher at Burroughs, led Burroughs to back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022. “I’m going to spend my afternoons with...
myburbank.com
Mother of Glenoaks Fatal Car Crash Victim Files Lawsuit
Nichole Richardson, the mother of Jaiden Johnson, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for damages in the accident that claimed her 20-year-old son, along with Cerain Baker, 21, and Natalee Moghaddam, age 20. Shana Rohani, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured and taken to a trauma center by paramedics.
myburbank.com
Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services Announces She is Leaving BUSD
Debbie Kukta, who stepped down as the City of Burbank’s elected Treasurer in July of 2019 for a job with the Burbank Unified School District that she started in August of 2019 as the Assistant Superintendent, Administrative Services, announced on Wednesday that she was leaving the District at the end of September.
myburbank.com
City Council to Hold Public Hearing to Extend Gun Store Moratorium
Burbank’s City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 23 at the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting to get public input and make a decision on extending the gun store moratorium that they put in place on July 26, 2022, as an urgency ordinance that was to be in effect for 45 days.
