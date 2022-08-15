Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says Republicans 'need to pull back on casting judgment' on the FBI after Mar-a-Lago search for classified documents
"If the GOP is going to be the party of supporting law enforcement, law enforcement includes the FBI, "Hutchinson told CNN Sunday.
Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show agents found trove of classified docs
WASHINGTON — The property receipt of items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort shows that agents recovered a trove of top secret and other highly classified documents, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida. Federal agents removed 11...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
An Alabama Prison Allegedly Botched a Man's Execution. Officials Deny That Anything Unusual Occurred.
Joe Nathan James was set to be executed by the state of Alabama at 6 pm on July 28. But the execution was delayed by three hours, and when media personnel was finally allowed into the execution chamber, they saw a man who appeared unconscious as prison employees read his death warrant and asked for his last words.
POLITICO
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago
ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
It's Not Clear Why Trump Thinks Disclosing the Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit Would Help His Case
The search warrant that authorized the FBI to seize purloined government documents from former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort sheds some light on the justification for that unprecedented and politically explosive step. So does the inventory of the items that the FBI seized, which was unsealed last week along with the warrant. But the affidavit that the FBI submitted to obtain the warrant, which explained why the bureau thought it had probable cause to believe it would discover evidence of criminal conduct, includes a lot more detail that would help answer lingering questions about the FBI's investigation.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
FBI Returns Donald Trump's 3 Passports Seized In Mar-A-Lago Search
The FBI has returned three passports belonging to former President Donald Trump that federal agents seized during their search for classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, a Justice Department official told NBC News and CBS News on Monday. Trump, who has been vigorously bashing the FBI since...
Trump lawyer claimed no classified material was at Mar-a-Lago in signed letter to Justice Department
(CNN) — One of former President Donald Trump's attorneys signed a letter in June asserting that there was no more classified information stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The letter signed by the attorney raises fresh questions about the number of people...
Trump talked his way into the DOJ asking for the release of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant
The Justice Department asked to unseal the search warrant for the search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago. The department said the search "attracted little or no public attention" while it was taking place. But Trump's confirmation of the raid and the public interest warranted unsealing, DOJ argued. The Justice Department on Thursday...
Trump's passports returned to him following Mar-a-Lago raid, says DOJ
Former President Donald Trump's passports have been returned to him a week after the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, according to multiple sources.
Washington Examiner
FBI agents in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid sought nuclear weapons documents: Report
FBI agents appear to have been on the hunt for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, according to a report. Sources told the Washington Post that such classified information was among the items agents look for in the...
Judge unseals DOJ's application for Mar-a-Lago search warrant stating 'evidence of a crime' and orders DOJ to prepare REDACTED version of Trump raid affidavit giving the government one WEEK to reveal what information it wants to black out
A federal judge on Thursday told the Justice Department to prepare a redacted version of the affidavit that undergirded the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago – opening the door to more public information on the probe that preceded the move. US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on search...
US News and World Report
Judge Willing to Unseal Parts of Trump Search Warrant Affidavit, Orders DOJ Redactions
A federal judge in a surprise decision on Thursday signaled that he is willing to release parts of the affidavit that justified an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, ordering the Justice Department to submit proposed redactions next week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed...
Trump demands 'completely unredacted' release of FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit
Former President Donald Trump called for the immediate release of the "completely unredacted" affidavit underlying the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week.
Reason.com
