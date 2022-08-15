ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
How the FBI got the keys to Mar-a-Lago

ELECTION NIGHT — Keep up with tonight’s election results on POLITICO’s live pages for primaries in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin. ‘NO ORDINARY CASE’ — The late-breaking news Monday about the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shocked the political world. There is no obvious precedent in the nation’s history for the involuntary search of a former president’s home as part of a criminal probe by the Justice Department, so this was a surprising turn of events even for a man who has managed to test many political boundaries since announcing his candidacy seven years ago.
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
It's Not Clear Why Trump Thinks Disclosing the Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant Affidavit Would Help His Case

The search warrant that authorized the FBI to seize purloined government documents from former President Donald Trump's home at his Palm Beach resort sheds some light on the justification for that unprecedented and politically explosive step. So does the inventory of the items that the FBI seized, which was unsealed last week along with the warrant. But the affidavit that the FBI submitted to obtain the warrant, which explained why the bureau thought it had probable cause to believe it would discover evidence of criminal conduct, includes a lot more detail that would help answer lingering questions about the FBI's investigation.
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up

A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
FBI Returns Donald Trump's 3 Passports Seized In Mar-A-Lago Search

The FBI has returned three passports belonging to former President Donald Trump that federal agents seized during their search for classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week, a Justice Department official told NBC News and CBS News on Monday. Trump, who has been vigorously bashing the FBI since...
FBI agents in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid sought nuclear weapons documents: Report

FBI agents appear to have been on the hunt for classified documents related to nuclear weapons during their raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday, according to a report. Sources told the Washington Post that such classified information was among the items agents look for in the...
Judge unseals DOJ's application for Mar-a-Lago search warrant stating 'evidence of a crime' and orders DOJ to prepare REDACTED version of Trump raid affidavit giving the government one WEEK to reveal what information it wants to black out

A federal judge on Thursday told the Justice Department to prepare a redacted version of the affidavit that undergirded the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago – opening the door to more public information on the probe that preceded the move. US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on search...
Judge Willing to Unseal Parts of Trump Search Warrant Affidavit, Orders DOJ Redactions

A federal judge in a surprise decision on Thursday signaled that he is willing to release parts of the affidavit that justified an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, ordering the Justice Department to submit proposed redactions next week. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed...
