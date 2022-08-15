Join the Austin Young Lawyers Health and Wellness Committee for a master swimming class at Barton Springs! If you've ever wished to improve your swim technique, this is the event for you. We'll meet outside the Barton Springs Municipal Pool front gate at 9:00am on Saturday, August 27. (You'll need to purchase a $5 or $9 day pass to the pool, which you can do here). Swim instruction will start at 9:30. At 10:30, we'll walk over to Zilker Park for breakfast tacos (free!). You'll also be able to snag a Health & Wellness t-shirt. Special thanks to Stephanie Eberhardt for teaching and Kaplan Law Firm, PLLC for sponsoring this event!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO