Louisville, KY

LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays

Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
3rd suspect charged in murder of Chicago man found dead in Radcliff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
