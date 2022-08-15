Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning. Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.
WLKY.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash on Central Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A person is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash on Central Avenue early Wednesday morning, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD Fourth Division officers said they responded to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m. where Central Avenue meets Seventh Street Road. That is where the boundaries of Taylor-Berry and the city of Shively meet.
Wave 3
Single car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A single vehicle accident overnight in the Taylor Berry neighborhood claimed the life of a woman and left a man with very serious injuries. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at 7th Street Road. According to Louisville Metro police, the car with...
wvih.com
Crash On Bridge Causes Long Delays
Southbound I-65 traffic coming from Indiana into Kentucky was slowed for nearly six hours Tuesday due to an crash involving multiple commercial vehicles. The crash was reported to MetroSafe at 1:17 p.m. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, at least five commercial trucks were involved in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
1 killed, 1 suffering 'life-threatening injuries' after crash in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash in the Taylor Berry neighborhood late Tuesday night killed one female and left a male with "life-threatening" injuries, Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday. Police believe a vehicle with two people inside was "traveling westbound on Central Avenue at a high rate of speed"...
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
wdrb.com
3rd suspect charged in murder of Chicago man found dead in Radcliff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a third suspect with murder more than a year after a Chicago man was found dead in Radcliff, Kentucky. According to online records, 21-year-old Jordon Williams of Fort Knox, Kentucky, was booked Wednesday into the Hardin County Detention Center in connection with the murder of 30-year-old Quincy K. Ukaigwe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
wdrb.com
Kennedy Bridge reopens after 5-truck collision shuts down roadway for 6 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All lanes of Interstate 65 South on the Kennedy Bridge have reopened after five semi trucks smashed into each other just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Louisville Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene. There were reports of at least five trucks colliding in the construction zone on the bridge, where left lanes were already closed.
wdrb.com
‘We know what we’re doing is illegal’ | Louisville street racers reveal tactics amid increased scrutiny
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bright green, heavily modified Chevy S-10 rolled off the trailer and onto a desolate, two-lane road in a rural area south of Louisville. Its driver — a local man named Dennis — donned a NASCAR-style safety suit and helmet before bringing the souped-up truck to a roaring 90 mph.
Two postal workers robbed in two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvih.com
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
wdrb.com
1 man shot at apartment complex in Louisville's Bashford Manor neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in serious condition at a Louisville hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting on River Chase Court, an apartment complex near Goldsmith Lane and Interstate 264.
Wave 3
Section of I-64 West to be closed today for emergency road repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are traveling from Frankfort to Louisville today be on the lookout for a detour that will take you off Interstate 64. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an emergency closure is taking place at the 49.8 mile marker to allow crews to patch the bridge deck over KY 1665 (Evergreen Road).
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wdrb.com
Part of I-64 West in Franklin County closed Wednesday for bridge repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday in Franklin County. Crews are working to repair the deck of the bridge over Evergreen Road at mile point 49.8. If you're headed from Frankfort or Lexington to Louisville, you'll need to detour. Drivers can take exit 53B...
wdrb.com
Grand jury chooses not to indict father arrested in Big Four Bridge shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury decided not to indict a Louisville man who was accused of opening fire at the Big Four Bridge in June, based on an argument that it was an act of self-defense. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in Jefferson County said the grand jury opted...
WKYT 27
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Shortly after we published this story, Frankfort police told us the boy’s mother had been found and she was heading to the police station to get him. Police say someone saw the child alone in the area of Fourth Street and Steele Street and...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
Comments / 0