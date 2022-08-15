Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ego Is Like Paul Pogba And He Needs To Leave
A former Manchester United player who won two Premier League titles during his time at the club has called for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit and says that the superstar has a big ego similar to that of Paul Pogba.
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo promises explosive interview to clear up future after demanding Man Utd transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO will take part in a bombshell interview to clear up his Manchester United future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out of Old Trafford following the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. United initially refused to sell the Portuguese superstar, insisting he'd see...
Manchester United considering £50million move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Newcastle United have asked to be kept informed about a quartet of Chelsea players who could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge before the close of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave Manchester United this...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo allowed to leave Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo will now be allowed to leave Manchester United, providing he can find a new club. Ronaldo, 37, has wanted to leave all summer long and United’s new manager, Erik ten Hag, was said to be fine with that. However, reports have stated that United’s hierarchy wanted to keep Ronaldo at the club.
'He's Not For Sale' - Brendan Rodgers On Chelsea Target Wesley Fofana
The Blues have repeatedly refused to give up on their chase for Leicester City centre back Wesley Fofana but the latest from head coach Brendan Rodgers may be the final push-back.
Transfer news: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd's £110m bid for Felix
Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United are interested in signing forward Christian Pulisic, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required), external. Forward Antony is no longer an option for...
Christian Pulisic future: Man United interested in loan deal for USMNT, Chelsea forward - sources
Manchester United have enquired about a loan move for Chelsea and United States forward Christian Pulisic, sources have told ESPN. United are scrambling for reinforcements after making their worst start to a Premier League season and faltering in their pursuit of several players, including Adrien Rabiot and Frenkie de Jong.
New signing Di María satisfying Juventus’ craving for flair
MILAN (AP) — It is perhaps only fitting that in a country where pasta is the staple dish, a player nicknamed “The Noodle” starred in his debut. New signing Ángel Di María was at the heart of every good move from Juventus in its opening match on Monday. He scored one goal and set up another in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo as the Bianconeri looked very different from the team often labelled as dull and boring last season.
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
Nicolas Pepe ‘closes in on Nice transfer to join ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey after flop’s agent is spotted at stadium’
ARSENAL flop Nicolas Pepe is reportedly closing in on a move to OGC Nice. That’s after his agent was spotted at the Ligue 1 side’s stadium at the weekend. The Mirror claims Nice, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, want Pepe to join their French revolution this summer.
Soccer-Di Maria sidelined with injury after Juve debut
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Juventus forward Angel Di Maria suffered a thigh muscle injury on his Serie A debut and will out of action for at least 10 days, the Turin-based club said on Tuesday.
Soccer-Ronaldo says truth will be revealed over Man Utd future soon
LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he will reveal the truth in a couple of weeks after constant speculation about his future at the club.
Joel Matip Expected To Miss Two Weeks As Injuries Mount For Liverpool
Liverpool entered the match day with Crystal Palace with what was expected to be a fairly thin squad due to a gaggle of injuries. The likes of Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, and Ibrahima Konaté have been out since prior to the Fulham match. Thiago and Joel Matip were injured during the clash with the Cottagers, with Thiago expected to be out for up to a month and a half.
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
Borussia Dortmund 'now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a Manchester United exit' as Sporting move falters
Borussia Dortmund are now Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope for a move away from Manchester United this summer, it has been claimed. Ronaldo is seeking to leave United in order to play Champions League football this season. His agent Jorge Mendes has spent the summer exploring potential options for the 37-year-old,...
Analyzing Amadou Onana’s Everton Debut
In the 81st minute of Saturday’s defeat against Aston Villa, Frank Lampard gave €40 million recruit Amadou Onana his first minutes in an Everton shirt, replacing Demarai Gray with the Belgian midfielder as part of a double substitution which also saw Dele enter the fray. With the Toffees trailing 1-0 at the time, it was a clear sign of attacking intent from the boss, as he switched the team into something reminiscent of a 4-2-4 with Onana and Davies in midfield, Gordon and Iwobi on the flanks, and Dele accompanying Rondon up top as a second striker.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 2
The best goals from gameweek 2 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Nicolas Pepe 'set to leave Arsenal on loan as £72m flop's agent is spotted at Nice ahead of potential move'... which would see the Gunners' record signing link up with Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel at the French club
Arsenal's record signing Nicolas Pepe looks to be near the end of his stay at the Emirates after the winger's agent was spotted at Nice over the weekend. Pepe joined the Gunners in 2019 for £72m, but the Ivorian has fallen down the pecking order at the club since Mikel Arteta started as manager, being an unused substitute in both Premier League matches this term.
