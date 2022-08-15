ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontenac, MO

FOX2Now

2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police: Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot inside the Schnucks near Union and Natural Bridge in north St. Louis Thursday, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was causing issues inside the store and threatened the security guard. The security guard then locked the door, police said, but the man went to another door and reentered the store. The man charged the security guard, then the guard fired shots at the man in the lobby of the store, hitting him in the arm, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Frontenac, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Frontenac, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

After suffering loss of puppies amid feet of flood water, St. Charles County dog rescue is rebuilding thanks to support from community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County animal rescue is continuing its clean up process, more than three weeks after flood water ravaged its building. Stray Paws Rescue sits on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters. As flood water began to rise in the early morning hours of July 26, President Linda Roever said staff members tried desperately to get to the shelter.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Man shot on Gravois Road in Affton

AFFTON, Mo. — A man was found shot Wednesday morning near a Total Access Urgent Care on Gravois Road in Affton. Police officers with St. Louis County's Affton Southwest Precinct responded to a call for a shooting shortly before 5 a.m. in the 9500 block of Gravois Road where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
AFFTON, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after a man was killed in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in St. Louis City Monday afternoon. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 5800 block of Wells Avenue at around 3:54 p.m. Police said a man in his 40s was dropped off at the hospital while suffering from a puncture wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
truecrimedaily

Missouri man allegedly snuck into ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shot her after asking for money

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend after asking her for money and sneaking into her home. According to a news release from the Kirkwood Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Ascot Lane to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

1 critically wounded in South City triple shooting

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight shooting in a south St. Louis neighborhood left three men injured. Police were called to the 4700 block of South Grand in the Dutchtown neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One man was shot in the leg, a second man was shot in the hand and a third man was shot in the head following an argument.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water restored in Collinsville amid water main break

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Water has been restored in Collinsville after a water main break Thursday. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, The break was reported on a 20″ main line coming out of the Collinsville Water Plant. Public Works Director Dennis Kress estimated that it would be repaired Wednesday morning. As a result, a boil order is in place.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Driver killed in Hartford crash identified

A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
HARTFORD, IL

