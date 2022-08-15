Read full article on original website
Aimee Claire
2d ago
Obviously not !! This was more about stripping those arrested from the right to vote by Republicans!! VOTER INTERFERENCE!!
Michael Angley
2d ago
media...depends who you ask...!!! Democrats city, of course....state law...liberals don't like laws...!!!
tnledger.com
End of abortion in Tennessee prompts new questions
Will GOP maintain rigid stance or address centrist concerns? How will voters react?. Even though the Supreme Court has spoken on abortion in June in the Dobbs case – holding that there’s no U.S. constitutional right to abortion and it’s up to each state to regulate access to the procedure – the battle is far from over.
Tennessee social services organization tangles with ‘Truth in Sentencing’ law
Critics of the law argue it doesn't give criminals a fair shake at rehabilitation. Proponents say this gives victims' families peace.
Prohibiting slavery among Tennessee's proposed constitutional amendments
Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution, including one that prohibits slavery, have been added to the November 8 ballot.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Washington Examiner
Tennessee’s new student-centered funding approach is a model for the nation
Over the past 30 years, has built one of the most convoluted education funding formulas in the entire nation. The running joke is that eight people claim to know how the formula works and seven of them are known liars. The formula is so complicated that no one (taxpayers, parents, not even school district leaders and principals) understands why each school gets the amount of funding it does.
WSMV
Justin Jones gets seat in state legislature after years of protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Tennessee House District 52 will soon be held by a man who could be the youngest lawmaker in the State Capitol with a history in the state building – a history filled with ups and downs. Justin Jones is no stranger to the...
WSMV
Tennessee State Fair kicks off in Wilson Co.
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - ‘95 reasons to celebrate Tennessee’ is the theme for the 2022 Tennessee State Fair. It honors all 95 counties in the Volunteer State. There are several educational attractions, including the Travel Tennessee exhibit, where you can learn about every county. More than 60 rides...
WSMV
Metro Nashville Police Dept. addresses body camera concerns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide context and body camera footage of an incident that occurred in July 2021 where MNPD employees redacted profanity from the footage. During that incident, an MNPD officer responded to a call regarding...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
Transgender athletes grapple with new restrictive laws in Tennessee
Tennessee now has bans effective from middle school through college.
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee has a weighty problem
Most counties in Tennessee have a weight problem, including Claiborne. According to a recent study, 92 of 95 Tennessee counties have become fatter over 10 years. Bradley County residents have gained the most weight (11% more obese). Carter County has lost the most weight (1%). Claiborne County was among the...
hardknoxwire.com
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
WSMV 4 to add 3 p.m. newscast, additional local programming
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 will be starting a new hour-long 3 p.m. weekday newscast beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The station will also be expanding its midday news by 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additionally, WSMV will also expand Today In Nashville to an hour and will be moving the lifestyle program to 2 p.m.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
WSMV
Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
Kosoul Chanthakoummane's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Chanthakoummane, 41, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the fatal stabbing of a real estate agent.
wpln.org
How a Tennessee law could limit students from classroom books as teachers scramble to catalog each one
A new state law means that some schoolchildren in Tennessee may start the year unable to read many of the books available in their own classrooms. The law requires all public schools in Tennessee to post a list of materials available in their libraries. But the rule also applies to classroom libraries, which not all districts initially realized, and many teachers have not yet taken inventory.
wgnsradio.com
TBI Releases the Increasing Number of Assaults and Deaths Against Law Enforcement Officers in Tennessee - And Breaks Down the Statistics
TENNESSEE – On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Statistical Analysis Center released its annual report that details the volume and nature of crimes directed toward law enforcement officers across our state. Findings in the report are put into the LEOKA Publication. LEOKA stands for Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted.
WSMV
Program created to help retain minority teachers
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School is back in session across Middle Tennessee and one district is getting creative with COVID-19 relief money to improve your child’s education. Around half the students at Minglewood Elementary School are from diverse backgrounds, but only 17% of teachers are of color. A new...
