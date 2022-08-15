ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Sabina offers $10,000 reward for info on drive-by shooting killing one person, injuring four others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saint Sabina Church is now offering a $10,000 reward for information on a mass shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police were called 78th and Wood just after midnight Sunday after an apparent drive-by shooting. Investigators found more than 30 shell casings at the scene.

Nineteen-year-old Tacara Tunstall was killed and four other teens were wounded.

Father Michael Pfleger is asking anyone with information to call Saint Sabina Church adding "the community will not tolerate the killing of our children."

CBS Chicago

4 teen boys wounded in Englewood mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) - Four teenage boys were injured in a mass shooting in Englewood Wednesday evening.A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were all on the front porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union Avenue around 6:42 p.m. when all were shot by an unknown offender, according to Chicago police.The 16-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.The first 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the right leg, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.The second 15-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the right arm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.The third 15-year-old victim sustained a graze wound to the stomach, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.No offenders are in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 6, critically wounded in West Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in West Woodlawn.Police said the boy was inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 2:20 p.m., when someone shot him in the back.The boy was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.Police did not say who fired the shots. It is believed the bullets came from inside the home, but it's still not clear whether the shooting was intentional or accidental.Though the circumstances are still under investigation, CBS 2 has learned four kids were home at the time. The 6-year-old and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

4 teen boys shot on Englewood porch

CHICAGO — Four teen boys were shot Wednesday evening while on the front porch of an Englewood residence. Police said the shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Union. A 16-year-old boy and three 15-year-old boys were on the porch when they were all shot by an unknown suspect. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Auburn, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

17-year-old charged in connection with Evanston shooting that left teen paralyzed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston police announced that a 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the July 25 shooting that left a teenage girl paralyzed.Around 6:20 p.m., the suspected shooter fired at least seven rounds over a fence into a backyard in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue where teenage kids were gathered for a birthday party, police said during a news conference on Wednesday. Officers found the girl, who was 13 years old at the time, named Marie, with a gunshot wound to the neck.The girl, a native of Rwanda, was the only person injured in the shooting.Police did...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD sergeant charged with pinning 14-year-old boy to ground in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago police sergeant who was seen on video kneeling on a 14-year-old teen near a Starbucks in Park Ridge last month has been charged and stripped of his police powers.Michael Vitellaro, 49, has been charged with official misconduct and aggravated battery. Vitellaro was seen on video pinning the teen down with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle last month. According to prosecutors, the bicycle was reportedly stolen at the Park Ridge library and left near the Starbucks. Vitellaro drove there with his son and located the bike. He then waited in the parking...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Michael Pfleger
CBS Chicago

Teen dies after being shot in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday night has died. Police said the teen was in the 2400 block of South Trumbull around 8:58 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was struck in the abdomen and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition and later died. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighter seriously injured in West Side blaze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago firefighter was seriously injured while responding to a fire in the Austin neighborhood.The fire started around 6:30 p.m. in a two-story commercial building in the 4800 block of West Chicago Avenue.Heavy black smoke could be seen pouring from the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.A firefighter was taken to a hospital in serious condition, after suffering non-life threatening injuries.No other injuries were reported.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
CHICAGO, IL
#Drive By Shooting#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#St Sabina Church#Saint Sabina Church#Auburn Gresham#Wood
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot to death in vehicle on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was inside a vehicle around 2:21 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Pershing Road when he was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to Chicago police. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Cops honored for nabbing Lincoln Park robbery crew

Three Chicago police officers are being recognized for helping to apprehend a Lincoln Park robbery crew this summer. Between early June and early July, dozens of robberies targeting women and thefts of idling cars were reported in the area between Fullerton Avenue, Diversey Parkway, Clark Street, and Lakeview Avenue. Police linked the crimes to a small crew of robbers, but apprehending the group proved challenging.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked at River North gas station; security guard fires shots at fleeing suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A gas station security guard fired shots at a carjacker who drove off with a woman's car as she was pumping gas Tuesday evening in River North.Police said a 34-year-old woman left the driver's side door open as she was pumping gas in the 600 block of North LaSalle Street around 6:45 p.m., when someone got into the car and drove off.The driver's side door hit the woman as the car sped off, causing a laceration to her left knee. The hose from the pump the woman had been using could be seen lying on the ground, torn off the pump. A security guard at the gas station pulled out a gun and fired shots at the fleeing carjacker.The woman refused medical attention. No other injuries were reported.Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.The victim's vehicle later was recovered near 66th and Champlain in Woodlawn.No one was in custody Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
