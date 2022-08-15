RARE NV Homes Armistead Model Single Family Home that offers you 3 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and great room combo as well as the laundry room all on the first floor. There are only 30 Single Family Homes in Canary Creek and this one is unique because it is the only home that will ever have it's own PRIVATE POOL. In addition, the home backs to woods and one side of the home also borders Open Space so your neighbor on that side is further away from that side of the home. The Backyard is Fenced. Do not miss this opportunity to live East of Route 1 in a Community that is within biking and walking distance to downtown Lewes. The private Dog Park and the Lewes Community Garden is less than a 1/4 mile from this home. Park Road offers walking and biking trails on paved roads. The public boat launch is also nearby. The pictures of this unique home should be enough for you to schedule an appointment today to see for yourself why you want to be sitting in this backyard and waking up with your cup of coffee or ending your evening with your favorite beverage and friends and family poolside. 4 foot high heated and air conditioned crawl space below the floors keep your toes toasty in the winter and cool in the summer months. Some have added a trap door to access this space for storage because it is heated and air conditioned. Your valuables will not be affected by the attic space that does not offer a climate controlled atmosphere. Space to add an outdoor shower or trash enclosures. Get out the reservation book out because once your friends realize that you are less than 2 miles from the Beach or they can enjoy the day and evening poolside you may have to start charging them. Wake up to the wonderful sound of birds starting their day in the tree line behind this home. The tranquil nature preserve 66 Acre Great Marsh Park begins at the corner of Samantha and Park.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO