Fall is around the corner, and many people—adults included—are getting into the back-to-school spirit. In St. Louis and the St. Louis area, there’s an abundance of local continuing education courses to choose from for this year and spring 2023. If you’re an adult who wants to sharpen your professional skills, change careers, or simply learn something new, like a language, you’ll find many local options. Here are some colleges, universities, and programs throughout the area where you can hone your skills and grow.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO