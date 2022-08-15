Read full article on original website
WEAR
Escambia County commissioners look to change Contractors Competency Board operation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County commissioners want to change the way the Escambia County Contractors Competency Board operates, to better protect homeowners from contractors who take their money and don't do the work. Two weeks after Channel 3 started investigating two Pensacola contractors, their licenses were revoked in Escambia...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Group backing school board candidates responds to Okaloosa Co. superintendent criticism
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Three seats for the Okaloosa County School board are up for grabs in the 2022 election. Yes for Okaloosa County Schools is an independently funded political group pushing ads and events to elect new school board members. Okaloosa Co. School Board candidates: Races Incumbent Challenger District 1 Lamar White Jerry Buckman […]
Can a lawsuit reshape development in Gulf Shores? City files response over impact fee claims
A lawsuit over impact fees in the city of Gulf Shores took another step in court last week, but it remains far from resolved. Baldwin County Presiding Circuit Judge J. Clark Stankoski has yet to rule on Gulf Shores’ latest motion against the suit filed by resident Debra Wymer, who contends that the city has been using impact fees improperly.
Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
utv44.com
Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
Race for Pensacola mayor: D.C. Reeves
D.C. Reeves is the founder of Perfect Plain Brewing Company, a successful downtown business that's expanded to four locations, and now he's hoping to become Pensacola's next mayor.
utv44.com
Baldwin County Board of Education breaks ground on the Baldwin Prep Academy
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A new type of high school is in the works for Baldwin County called Baldwin Preparatory Academy which will be located on 50-acres of land north of I-10 in Loxley. The state-of-the art technical prep academy is the first of its kind in the...
rippreport.com
GET OUT OF JAIL CARD
Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
WEAR
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
WKRG
Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
getthecoast.com
Local volunteers needed for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’ in Okaloosa County
Saltwater Restaurants and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Tourism will host the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 8-10AM. They are looking for volunteers to help with this cleanup. Here’s what you need to know. For over 35 years, Ocean Conservancy has held the International Coastal Cleanup® which...
Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
utv44.com
Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
WPMI
Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
WEAR
Former Santa Rosa County school board administration building catches fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Santa Rosa County school board administration building caught fire late Sunday night. Fire crews were called out to the scene on Berryhill Rd. in Milton around 11 p.m. The fire burned through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported. Santa Rosa...
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
