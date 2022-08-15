ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Milton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
DESTIN, FL
utv44.com

Road Improvements underway for the Foley Beach Express

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Some good news for people who drive along the Foley Beach Express. Changes are coming to make the road safer...but we'll need to get through tourism season before construction begins. The Alabama Department of Transportation says these are much needed improvements. The resurfacing, widening project...
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fla#Politics Local#Election Local
rippreport.com

GET OUT OF JAIL CARD

Here are “some examples” of how a Baldwin County, Get Out of Jail Card, has helped, mostly politicians, AVOID any transparency or accountability. “I am pleased with the decision of the Baldwin County District Attorney’s office and the District Court to dismiss this wrongfully brought charge against me in the interest of justice and judicial economy.”
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Race for Pensacola mayor: Steve Sharp

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With more than 30 years of public service as a firefighter, paramedic and deputy sheriff, Steve Sharp wants to be mayor. “I already have a 100-day action plan,” said Sharp. “I know what I’m going to do when I hit the office on that first day.”
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Public School leaders respond to Pine Forest High School shooting threats

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After two school shooting threats during the first week of school at Pine Forest High School, Escambia County Public School leaders are reassuring parents that schools are the safest place for children. WKRG News 5 sat down with Escambia County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith, Assistant Superintendent of Operations […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Neighborhood Bridges helping thousands of students in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit known as 'neighborhood bridges' is helping students and their families who are in need, in Baldwin county. Every donation is anonymous and it's made possible through a network of people who come in contact with students almost every day. Neighborhood bridges starts...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Popular Daphne restaurants padlocked, ordered closed

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — A pair of popular restaurants along Main Street in Daphne have been padlocked and ordered closed by the Baldwin County Commission. Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s restaurants were shut down after failing to pay more than $30,000 in sales taxes. Court records show Conlon...
DAPHNE, AL
WMBB

Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy