ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Lewisburg School receives $500K grant for 2023 school year

LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The highly competitive 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Kentucky Department of Education was rewarded to Lewisburg School in Logan County. Only eight schools across the state received the grant for the 2023 school year. The grant provides the school with over $500K in...
LEWISBURG, KY
WBKO

Move-In begins at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity Tuesday as residence hall move-in begins for first-year students. Large boxes lined the sidewalk in front of Douglas Keen Hall, as families dropping off their children filled them with personal belongings to be taken inside for the 2022-23 school year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Bowling Green, KY
Education
WBKO

Morgantown receives over $850,000 for infrastructure improvements

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday, that the City of Morgantown would be receiving over $850,000 for infrastructure improvements. “We really appreciate the governor’s office considering us,” said Morgantown Mayor, Billy Phelps. “Morgantown’s a small area, and I’ve gotten back-to-back Community Development Block Grants, so I’m excited about that.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

Med Center Health to hold women’s conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be holding a women’s conference “A Day Just For Women”. The conference will be held in the Knicely Conference Center on Sept. 22, with pre-registration required by Sept. 2. Parts of the conference will include exhibits with information...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#College#Wku
wcluradio.com

Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples want to return to championship glory. After falling on the road to South Warren in last season’s district title game, Mark Spader wants to lead his Purples to their second state title in the last three seasons. So that’s worth...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Marvin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Marvin, our Pet of the Week! He is a 8-10 year old beagle. He is a sweet boy, who is good with other dogs and kids. For more information about how you can adopt Marvin or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the final week of Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren East Raiders led by head coach Jeff Griffith. The Raiders are poised for a big 2022 having the most experienced roster in all of South Central Kentucky with 20 out of 22 starters returning. With the amount of experience Warren East has, it makes coaching for Jeff Griffith much easier.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball Head Coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list. “Rardin has been very selective in what Division I Baseball job he would be willing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren County approves property tax cut

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green volleyball opens season with victory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green volleyball picks up where it left off. The Purples open the 2022 season with a win over Station Camp (TN) on Tuesday night at home, 3-sets-to-1. A strong kill from Amirra Bailey to cap off the first set gave the Purples an early...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy