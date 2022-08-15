Read full article on original website
Teranga Academy kicks off inaugural year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As part of the Bowling Green Independent School District, the Teranga Academy officially kicked off its inaugural year. The academy is a result between the school district and the Fugees Family, to support teens and their families who are new to the United States and to American Schools.
WBKO
Lewisburg School receives $500K grant for 2023 school year
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The highly competitive 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant from the Kentucky Department of Education was rewarded to Lewisburg School in Logan County. Only eight schools across the state received the grant for the 2023 school year. The grant provides the school with over $500K in...
WBKO
Move-In begins at Western Kentucky University
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The campus at WKU was buzzing with activity Tuesday as residence hall move-in begins for first-year students. Large boxes lined the sidewalk in front of Douglas Keen Hall, as families dropping off their children filled them with personal belongings to be taken inside for the 2022-23 school year.
WBKO
State leaders break ground on new expansion project at Muhlenberg County Airport
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Airport is teaming up with the Madisonville Community College on a new aviation program. “I’m just thrilled that we can do it here in Muhlenberg County,” said Muhlenberg County Airport Board Member, Becky Keith. The Muhlenberg County Airport Board alongside management,...
WBKO
Morgantown receives over $850,000 for infrastructure improvements
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday, that the City of Morgantown would be receiving over $850,000 for infrastructure improvements. “We really appreciate the governor’s office considering us,” said Morgantown Mayor, Billy Phelps. “Morgantown’s a small area, and I’ve gotten back-to-back Community Development Block Grants, so I’m excited about that.”
WBKO
Med Center Health to hold women’s conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health will be holding a women’s conference “A Day Just For Women”. The conference will be held in the Knicely Conference Center on Sept. 22, with pre-registration required by Sept. 2. Parts of the conference will include exhibits with information...
WBKO
BGISD Superintendent talks schools safety, security for upcoming school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District are headed back today, and for many parents and students, school security and safety is in the forefront of their minds. “To our students, and our parents, it’s very natural to be anxious, right? I mean, you see what happened...
WBKO
Barren River Beverages takes donations directly to Eastern Kentucky families
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Barren County group took on the challenge of delivering supplies to families of Eastern Kentucky in person. Michelle Wheeler recalls what she saw in the homes devastated by the flooding. ”It was unbelievable because you think a flood coming through and you’re thinking water,...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
WBKO
Entertain Glasgow prepares for second Groove and Glow event Sept. 17
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The second hot air balloon event, Groove and Glow, is set for Saturday Sept. 17 at the Glasgow Municipal Airport beginning at 4 p.m. Events will include free tethered hot air balloon rides beginning at 5:30 p.m. and a balloon glow at dusk. The event will...
wnky.com
New procedure in Bowling Green to help those with COPD/Emphysema
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A new procedure at Bowling Green’s Med Center is available to help people struggling with COPD and emphysema. This minimally invasive procedure that has been successfully performed 3 times so far at the Med Center inserts a one-way valve in one to two lobes of the lungs to allow air to flow out but not back in.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples want to return to championship glory. After falling on the road to South Warren in last season’s district title game, Mark Spader wants to lead his Purples to their second state title in the last three seasons. So that’s worth...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Marvin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Marvin, our Pet of the Week! He is a 8-10 year old beagle. He is a sweet boy, who is good with other dogs and kids. For more information about how you can adopt Marvin or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Warren East Raiders
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the final week of Countdown to Kickoff previews with a look at the Warren East Raiders led by head coach Jeff Griffith. The Raiders are poised for a big 2022 having the most experienced roster in all of South Central Kentucky with 20 out of 22 starters returning. With the amount of experience Warren East has, it makes coaching for Jeff Griffith much easier.
WBKO
Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball Head Coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list. “Rardin has been very selective in what Division I Baseball job he would be willing...
WBKO
Barren County approves property tax cut
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - They say in life there are two things that are guaranteed, death and taxes, and if you’re a Barren County resident you may be seeing significant changes next time you head to the sheriff’s office to pay your property taxes. “I proposed to...
WBKO
Bowling Green City Commission votes to keep property tax rates the same
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Property tax rates in Bowling Green could be staying the same after a city commission meeting Tuesday. The commission voted to leave the property tax rates the same in a first reading. Included in that ordinance are franchise tax rates, improvement assessment rates, and setting...
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department introduce new K-9 “Titan”
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department welcomes its newest K-9 “Titan” to the agency. Officer Zachary Barber is the K-9 handler with five years of law enforcement experience. Titan will specialize in narcotics and tracking criminals. Titan and Officer Barber are currently going through a six-week...
WBKO
Bowling Green volleyball opens season with victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green volleyball picks up where it left off. The Purples open the 2022 season with a win over Station Camp (TN) on Tuesday night at home, 3-sets-to-1. A strong kill from Amirra Bailey to cap off the first set gave the Purples an early...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Startup Announces $1 Billion EV Battery Materials Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup company that hopes to supply...
