BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Marvin, our Pet of the Week! He is a 8-10 year old beagle. He is a sweet boy, who is good with other dogs and kids. For more information about how you can adopt Marvin or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO