The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. He brings wonder and imagination back into the lives of adults – a priceless gift. David Boothe has been practicing close up magic for 30 years, and he still loves the art of it, enthralled by the power of doing simple tricks that can, for a moment, make children out of us all. He says, “The hum-drum of life wears on us. Some people are just hanging on by a thread. I do not know everyone’s story, but close up magic can produce imagination and wonder in anyone. At the same time, it is unpredictable, whimsical, and it makes people believe in the possibility of magic – that anything could happen. It gives people hope. That’s why I love it.”

DANVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO