WAND TV
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
chambanamoms.com
Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana
One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
WAND TV
Curiosity Cube stops in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Millipore Sigma brings a Mobile Science Lab to Champaign!. The Curiosity Cube is making several stops in the Champaign-Urbana area August 17th-August 20th. Inside the cube, you can explore the human microbiome through three interactive science experiments. Coordinator Audra Demariano says, this will be a great...
Victory Over Violence: How A Mother And Son Gives Kids An Opportunity To Participate In A Car Show
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WCIA) – Curbing violence in Central Illinois takes multiple solutions. It’s not easy to do, but one mother and son duo is taking it upon themselves to overcome that challenge. Together, Burnette Lowe and her son Conterrio Brown came up with an idea to run a car show, and has been doing so […]
Farmer City is hosting a shoe drive
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A shoe drive fundraiser for a daycare starts on August 15 and will run through October 14. Carolyn Denno, a Farmer City resident, started the fundraiser to raise money to open Lighthouse Daycare. “I wanted to start this fundraiser to raise money to open a daycare in Farmer City,” Denno […]
nowdecatur.com
Electronics Recycling Collection Event Set for August 27
August 17, 2022 – Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment for Macon County Environmental Management’s Collection Event on Saturday, August 27. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
nowdecatur.com
Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21
August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
WAND TV
Decatur parents outraged disciplined teacher reassigned to Parsons
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News has received dozens of messages from concerned Decatur parents who have learned a teacher, reassigned last year over accusations she hit a child, has been placed at Parsons Elementary School. "She should be fired, her license should be snatched- gone. She should not be able...
U of I graduate finishes 35-year journey to get dream degree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It took him 35 years, but Christopher Young finally received his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Illinois in May. The 53-year-old Navy veteran and and former Champaign Police officer said he has been interested in space since a young age. “I blame Star Trek. Scotty was an […]
Champaign City Council votes in favor of year-round homeless shelter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council is moving forward with plans to create a year-round homeless shelter. The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to spend $3.9 million on a low barrier shelter; the money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city will be leasing the old Habitat for Humanity resale store […]
chambanamoms.com
Celebrating the First Day of School in Champaign-Urbana
We have some ideas on ways to commemorate, honor and celebrate the first day back to school. Traditions big and small, we share how we celebrate the first day back to school with our families as you consider how you might punctuate the end of summer. The first day of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
David Boothe: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE HONOREE
The Following is this Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Ashton Greer and Nicole Van Hyfte. He brings wonder and imagination back into the lives of adults – a priceless gift. David Boothe has been practicing close up magic for 30 years, and he still loves the art of it, enthralled by the power of doing simple tricks that can, for a moment, make children out of us all. He says, “The hum-drum of life wears on us. Some people are just hanging on by a thread. I do not know everyone’s story, but close up magic can produce imagination and wonder in anyone. At the same time, it is unpredictable, whimsical, and it makes people believe in the possibility of magic – that anything could happen. It gives people hope. That’s why I love it.”
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
