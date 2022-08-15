ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

PWLiving

Citizens Making a Difference in the Community

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s volunteers help keep waterways/ponds in the County, towns and cities beautiful and healthy through cleanup and monitoring events that collect data to promote science and research. In June, the Conservation District appreciated and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

The Step- Family Blended with Love Conference

This conference will provide a platform to discuss, bring clarity, and resolution to some of the serious challenges that blended families have, while providing tools to educate, bring unity, effective communication through the power of love to the blended family. If you are you are a bio parent, co-parenting, a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Hiring Now for Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA)

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, PWCS is launching the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA) initiative for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates filling these exempt positions will earn $40,950 annually and will work in accordance with the 195-day instructional personnel calendar. Eligible candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree, have the equivalent of a year’s experience working with students, have a favorable reference and/or evaluation from a recent supervisor, and meet all other requirements for employment with PWCS.
JOBS
PWLiving

Sentara’s Ladies Night Out

Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Grab your mom, sisters, co-workers or best girlfriends for a fun evening in a beautiful setting, celebrating women’s health with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Complimentary mini spa treatments. Delicious appetizers and dessert. Shopping with local vendors. Women’s health Q&A panel with...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort

7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
alextimes.com

D.C. killings involve Alexandria victims

The Metropolitan Police Department have made arrests in connection with two Washington, D.C. homicides that involved victims from the City of Alexandria. On Tuesday, suspect Ranje Reynods, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica. He will be extradited to D.C. and charged with first degree murder while armed. On Monday, suspects Marquelle Hodges, 18, and Kenneth Swann, 18, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas

Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
MANASSAS, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway

Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

