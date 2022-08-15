Read full article on original website
Citizens Making a Difference in the Community
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s volunteers help keep waterways/ponds in the County, towns and cities beautiful and healthy through cleanup and monitoring events that collect data to promote science and research. In June, the Conservation District appreciated and...
73rd annual Prince William County Fair in full swing
The 73rd annual Prince William County Fair began this weekend but several events are still scheduled, including pony rides, mechanical bull rides, a sea lion show, a performance by country singer Tracy Byrd, a demolition derby and a mullet contest.
The Step- Family Blended with Love Conference
This conference will provide a platform to discuss, bring clarity, and resolution to some of the serious challenges that blended families have, while providing tools to educate, bring unity, effective communication through the power of love to the blended family. If you are you are a bio parent, co-parenting, a...
WTOP
Photo project honoring Vietnam veterans completed after more than two decades
After more than 20 years, The Wall of Faces at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been completed. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund took on the project to find at least one photo of each of the 58,281 service members inscribed on the wall, starting with the help of a single volunteer in 2001.
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
thezebra.org
Free Dentistry Day at Reflection Dental – Little River on Saturday, September 10
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On Saturday Sept. 10, Reflection Dental – Little River (6546 Little River Turnpike) will offer free dental services to residents in the Alexandria community and surrounding areas. Support Good News Journalism, Subscribe >>. Dr. Qais Musmar, Dr. Iyad Hijaz and the team at Reflection Dental...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Prince William County Public Schools is busy preparing for the return of our students on Aug. 22. Last week, PWCS hosted our annual Excellence and Equity in Education Leadership Conference (EEE), bringing together school and division leaders from across the county to engage in learning and our focus for the year ahead. In addition to the extremely talented Gainesville High School band, Bull Run Middle School Chorus, and Woodbridge Senior High School Dance Company, our Fitzgerald Elementary School B.E.A.M. Steppers (watch video) blew away our attendees with their phenomenal performance.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
WJLA
Parents express outrage over Spotsylvania school board's handling of superintendent firing
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — At Wednesday's Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond, several parents and school board members from Spotsylvania County utilized the public comment portion to express outrage about how their longtime superintendent was fired by the school board without cause. Some Spotsylvania County school board members...
WTOP
What Northern Virginia parents are most concerned about as kids go back to school
As D.C.-area parents and children get ready to start school and settle in to their new routines this fall, a recent survey found that parents are worried about their kids’ mental health, and a local doctor has advice to help allay their concerns. The MedStar Health back-to-school survey, conducted...
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
Hiring Now for Teaching Professionals on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA)
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) To assist in meeting the demand for instructional staff, PWCS is launching the Teaching Professional on Temporary Assignment (TPOTA) initiative for the 2022-2023 school year. Candidates filling these exempt positions will earn $40,950 annually and will work in accordance with the 195-day instructional personnel calendar. Eligible candidates must have earned a bachelor’s degree, have the equivalent of a year’s experience working with students, have a favorable reference and/or evaluation from a recent supervisor, and meet all other requirements for employment with PWCS.
Sentara’s Ladies Night Out
Provided by Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Grab your mom, sisters, co-workers or best girlfriends for a fun evening in a beautiful setting, celebrating women’s health with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. Complimentary mini spa treatments. Delicious appetizers and dessert. Shopping with local vendors. Women’s health Q&A panel with...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
WJLA
Carla Hall ready for Family Reunion at Salamander Resort
7NewsDC — We may have a bright yellow couch and a sunny set, but no one lights up our morning like the one and only Carla Hall. The Emmy winning chef and host is about to head to Middleburg for the annual Family Reunion at the Salamander Resort, but first she joined us back on the big yellow couch. Learn more about the Family Reunion at salamanderhotels.com/familyreunion.
alextimes.com
D.C. killings involve Alexandria victims
The Metropolitan Police Department have made arrests in connection with two Washington, D.C. homicides that involved victims from the City of Alexandria. On Tuesday, suspect Ranje Reynods, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland was arrested in Kingston, Jamaica. He will be extradited to D.C. and charged with first degree murder while armed. On Monday, suspects Marquelle Hodges, 18, and Kenneth Swann, 18, both of Washington, D.C., were arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
NBC Washington
Family Who Lost 2 Brothers in Crash Endures With Help of Virginia Community
A family in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, who suffered an unimaginable tragedy is crediting community support with helping them through their grief. In March 2021, three teenage brothers were riding in an SUV that one of their friends was driving when it went off the road, crashed and burst into flames.
Free Expungement Clinic to be Held in Manassas
Provided by the Prince William Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. On Aug. 20, 2022, an Expungement Clinic will be held in Manassas. This is the second expungement clinic to be held in the area. The first-of-its-kind in Virginia event debuted in the Town of Dumfries, created and led by Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson and Councilwoman Selonia Miles. The event, which was held with the support of Clerk of Circuit Court Jacqueline Smith, Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth and the Dumfries Police Department, has been credited with creating a “blueprint” for such events across the Commonwealth.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Della J’s Southern Home Cooking Moves to Richmond Highway
Mac & cheese, fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes – there is something about comfort foods like these that keep us coming back for more. Springfield restaurant Della J’s has been serving up home-cooked dishes out of a space at 6558 Backlick Rd. since 2017. The restaurant will welcome guests to a new location on Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon Plaza soon.
