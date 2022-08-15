ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jasper County, MS
Jasper County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WTOK-TV

VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
JONES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage

Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
CARTHAGE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbi#Brown Hair#Wlbt#Nissan Armada#Ms
WKRG News 5

Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Ala. woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
kicks96news.com

Felony DUI, Felony Possession, and Felony Pursuit in Neshoba

WAYNE GUIDRY, 46, of New Orleans, LA, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $600. JUSTIN KEVIN HAYDEN, 34, of Gardendale, AL, Felony Pursuit, NCSO. Bond $10,000. KELONDA JORDAN, 32, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Simple Assault on a Police Officer, Contempt...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WDAM-TV

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD investigating Monday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night. According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Bond set at $25K for Laurel man charged with drug, firearm possession

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Laurel man this past weekend after being arrested during a search warrant where police found crack cocaine and a firearm. According to the Laurel Police Department, on Friday, Aug. 12, the Narcotics and CID Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Walley Street.
LAUREL, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Woman faces 7 years for escapes

A Union woman who was charged twice with escape from the Neshoba County Jail, faces seven years in prison after she pleaded guilty to those and three other charges last month in Circuit Court. The woman, Candace Lynn Barton, 32, 10481 County Road 244, Union, escaped from the jail at...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy