Public Safety

Cops 'extremely grateful' to hero driver who saved the lives of two young kids after spotting their mum allegedly stabbing them on the road

By Eliza Mcphee
 3 days ago

A hero driver who spotted two children allegedly being stabbed by their mum on a busy motorway has been praised by 'extremely grateful' police for disarming the woman.

The 35-year-old woman was allegedly armed with a knife and stabbing her two sons, aged three and eight, on the North South Motorway at Wingfield, north of Adelaide late on Monday night.

Before police arrived, a man who witnessed the alleged incident pulled over and intervened before two other bystanders rushed in to help pin the woman down.

Police said the woman had pulled her car over, taken her two sons out before launching the alleged attack.

SA Police Superintendent Selena Dinning said she was 'extremely grateful' the man had pulled over.

Police were called to the North South Motorway at Wingfield, north of Adelaide just before 11.30pm on Monday after a member of the public managed to disarm and detain the woman

'If this man didn't stop, I'm sure the situation would have been much worse,' she said.

'We are grateful that he stopped and extremely grateful for the two other members of the public that assisted him.

'We think he was very brave in doing this and we are really pleased that he was in the right place at the right time.'

The eight-year-old boy underwent surgery while the three-year-old suffered a 'number of stab wounds' and will also be operated on.

After the alleged attack the two children were treated for critical injuries but are now both stable.

The woman was arrested and has been detained at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

She is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Superintendent Dinning could not confirm if the family had been spoken to by police prior to the alleged attack.

Police have been in contact with the boys' father and officers will consult with the Department of Child Protection about care for the two children.

It is unclear who the children were living with at the time.

Superintendent Dinning said the scene was 'horrific' for first responders and support had been offered.

'We don't know what triggered the episode, we don't know at this point in time where she (the mother) was going or what she was doing,' she said.

One neighbour said they'd seen police outside the Modbury Heights home on Sunday.

'We don't know the occupants at all, but police have attended there on occasions over the years,' she told The Advertiser.

SA Police are investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A woman, 35, is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder over the incident on Monday night

Comments / 24

Mandie Stoffers
1d ago

So grateful HEROS like that still exist! We're starting to see more people intervene and helping save people's lives again!!! I was losing hope in all humanity. Thank you for being a selfless hero and saving those boys. Praying they survive those horrific injuries and that they heal emotionally after such a horrific crime😔🙏🙏 And justice be served to their failing mother

Reply
8
KMOM2THREE
1d ago

Omg,what is the matter with people???I hope she does not get to see them again.It would be in their best interest,to keep her locked up.They will be traumatized forever.Lord keep those boys.

Reply
5
Ray Ornelas
19h ago

i don't want to offend this guy by calling him a hero but I know he's an angel. most heros don't want the name they would tell you I was only doing what is right he an angel to me something good will happen to him

Reply
4
