Cops 'extremely grateful' to hero driver who saved the lives of two young kids after spotting their mum allegedly stabbing them on the road

A hero driver who spotted two children allegedly being stabbed by their mum on a busy motorway has been praised by 'extremely grateful' police for disarming the woman.

The 35-year-old woman was allegedly armed with a knife and stabbing her two sons, aged three and eight, on the North South Motorway at Wingfield, north of Adelaide late on Monday night.

Before police arrived, a man who witnessed the alleged incident pulled over and intervened before two other bystanders rushed in to help pin the woman down.

Police said the woman had pulled her car over, taken her two sons out before launching the alleged attack.

SA Police Superintendent Selena Dinning said she was 'extremely grateful' the man had pulled over.

Police were called to the North South Motorway at Wingfield, north of Adelaide just before 11.30pm on Monday after a member of the public managed to disarm and detain the woman

'If this man didn't stop, I'm sure the situation would have been much worse,' she said.

'We are grateful that he stopped and extremely grateful for the two other members of the public that assisted him.

'We think he was very brave in doing this and we are really pleased that he was in the right place at the right time.'

The eight-year-old boy underwent surgery while the three-year-old suffered a 'number of stab wounds' and will also be operated on.

After the alleged attack the two children were treated for critical injuries but are now both stable.

The woman was arrested and has been detained at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

She is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Superintendent Dinning could not confirm if the family had been spoken to by police prior to the alleged attack.

Police have been in contact with the boys' father and officers will consult with the Department of Child Protection about care for the two children.

It is unclear who the children were living with at the time.

Superintendent Dinning said the scene was 'horrific' for first responders and support had been offered.

'We don't know what triggered the episode, we don't know at this point in time where she (the mother) was going or what she was doing,' she said.

One neighbour said they'd seen police outside the Modbury Heights home on Sunday.

'We don't know the occupants at all, but police have attended there on occasions over the years,' she told The Advertiser.

SA Police are investigating and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.