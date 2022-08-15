Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
kmvt
Twin Falls County Prosecutor speaks on Idaho abortion law
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions are still running high here in the Gem state, in the wake of the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision to allow the states abortions laws to go into effect. However, there are still some questions on the enforcement of the laws. Late Friday...
focushillsboro.com
2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)
According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
Is The Satanic Temple of Idaho Good For The Community?
The beauty of America is the freedom it affords its citizens and thanks to that freedom, Americans can practice and celebrate nearly any belief they choose to. One of the more controversial groups in Idaho that often elicits a low-brow response on first impression is The Satanic Temple of Idaho. The Idaho temple is a branch on the tree that is The Satanic Temple which has followers around the world with temples in various cities.
The 12 Poorest Towns and Cities in Idaho Revealed
“Money, money! It’s like the sun we walk under; it can kill or cure.”. If you are a bit of a theater nerd, that quote should sound eerily familiar to you. It’s from Thorton Wilder’s 1954 play The Matchmaker, which inspired the script for the musical Hello, Dolly! ten years later. Deeper into the monologue, Dolly Levi goes on to say:
spokanepublicradio.org
After losing town doctor, Fairfield, surrounding communities are being served by a mobile clinic
A critical shortage of primary care doctors in Washington and Idaho is especially felt in Fairfield, a farming town about 40 minutes south of Spokane. Neither Fairfield, or any of the surrounding rural communities, has a permanent doctor. Fairfield Mayor Jamie Paden says that’s led to delayed care, or even...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene Police: Teacher turns himself in, booked for relationship with former student
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Last month, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department (CDAPD) was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher and a former student. According to police, the relationship started in 2012 and lasted for several years while the student...
Idaho Raked 4th Best State to Live in, Washington 26th, Says Study
Idaho is the 4th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub. Washington state ranked 26th. In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?
We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
Spokane woman loses $345,000 from Texas-based art scam
SPOKANE, Wash. — David Joseph Osinski, 57, based in Arlington, Texas, has been indicted with six counts of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. His crimes cost the victim, an elderly woman from Spokane, $345,000 back in 2021. “Internet scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring...
Spokane man fraudulently obtains nearly $55k in COVID relief funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another fraud has been uncovered in Spokane. 42-year-old Roshon Edward Thomas has been sentenced to five years of probation for fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds. The CARES Act was signed to aid small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prosecutors said Thomas took advantage of the...
Huge Mistake Shows Most of Western Montana Should Belong to Idaho
Have you ever wondered why states are shaped the way they are? There was actually a History Channel series dedicated to explaining the history behind why each state is shaped the way it is. Some of the stories were very interesting. With state lines being drawn due to wars and politics. For other states, they got their shapes simply because the survey crews ran out of patience.
Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho
We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
Chronicle
Man Faces Charges After Allegedly Stealing $345K From Elderly Washington Widower in Catfish Scheme
A federal grand jury has indicted a Texas man with stealing more than $345,000 from an elderly Spokane man in a fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington announced on Monday. David J. Osinski, 57, a resident of Arlington, was charged with six counts of...
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
inlander.com
The pandemic shook enrollment numbers in Washington state, with some parents finding new options that may stick as pandemic restrictions have been lifted
Janell Harvey's son had already been having trouble in public middle school before the pandemic hit. He's a great kid, but he has dyslexia, which can make learning tough sometimes. He was on an individualized education plan. He was horrified, he told his mom, to learn that he'd been "tracked" — stuck with kids also struggling in school.
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
