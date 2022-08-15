Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: Jenny Judge Design · Photography: SEN Creative · Contractor: Barron Construction. This ranch renovation is many things: modern, warm, minimalist and most notably a labor of love. When designer, Jenny Judge, fell in love with this house she knew it had huge potential and firm limitations. In today’s tour, Jenny shares the choices she made to add size and value to her home as well as links to the finishes she used! Take a peek at the serene snaps by the talented SEN Creative and see for yourself how this home went from worst to first.

