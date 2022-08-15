Read full article on original website
kalw.org
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
Latest Zillow report could mark shift from seller’s to buyer’s market for Bay Area homes
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dip in Bay Area home values could signal a possible shift from the long trending seller’s market to a buyer’s market. The latest Zillow report reveals those findings. Bay Area home values are falling, not plummeting. However, a Zillow report finds they are dipping dramatically. As sellers lower prices with […]
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do in the Bay 8/19 - 8/21
Music in the mountains, Italian food galore, fireworks, San Francisco Sunday Streets and a movie sing-along... There's plenty going on all around the San Francisco Bay Area this week. Hoodline rounds up five awesome things to do during the weekend. Where will you go?. Remember, event details can change. Always...
tornadopix.com
Building demolitions loom in the downtown San Jose village area Google
SAN JOSE — A giant construction company has alerted residents that at least three buildings in downtown San Jose could be bulldozed, likely within weeks, as the early stages of a Google-oriented transit neighborhood crystallize. Patty Inn, a long-closed bakery and telephone company building, and longtime Airgas store location...
The Daily 08-16-22: Price reductions soar in Bay Area as home sales plunge
The Bay Area housing market continues to cool, with new data from Compass showing that price reductions in the region are up nearly 200%. Read more. • 13-year-old SF Bay Area girl reported missing • Scorching heat, thunderstorms enter Northern California forecast
Apple mandates Bay Area workers return to office more by September
Apple has informed its Silicon Valley employees they are required to return to the office at least three days a week by Sept. 5, as first reported by Bloomberg.
cupertinotoday.com
Cupertino to host Environmental Recycling and Shredding day
Cupertino will host another environmental recycling and shredding day on Saturday August 20. The event offers free drive-through and drop-off service from 8 a.m. to noon at De Anza College Campus Parking Lot A, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd. This will be the third of four recycling and shredding days the...
Loco moco lowdown: Morning Wood brings its Hawaiian-Japanese-Korean fusion breakfasts back in a new location
Five years after first opening to long lines in San Bruno, the popular brunch spot is reopening in San Mateo. When Morning Wood began dishing up traditional Hawaiian and Japanese breakfast dishes out of its San Bruno restaurant in 2017, it quickly drew a lengthy line outside the front entrance every morning. The popular restaurant where customers could order loco moco and French toast with adzuki bean syrup outgrew the small San Bruno space after a few years, and in 2021 it transformed into Diamond Head General Store, a market and takeout-only restaurant. The market is stocked with beloved Japanese and Hawaiian grocery items like Hawaiian Sun Pass-O-Guava Nectar and Kewpie mayo. Customers can order poke bowls, Hawaiian-style plates, breakfast items and grab-and-go items such as musubi, bento boxes and sushi rolls.
San Jose 1st graders learn code through teacher's revolutionary approach
SAN JOSE – A Silicon Valley teacher has seemingly cracked the code in teaching young children as young as seven, how to think like programmers or software engineers, by devising an approach that is believed to be the first of its kind in the state.Lena Sugihara, a first grade teacher at Steindorf STEAM School in San Jose, blended computer artwork, storytelling, vocal performances, along with "block coding" in a six-month long project. Sugihara, a 10-year veteran of the classroom, often explores new ways to engage her students and incorporate technology in her lessons, and impart "thinking tools" to help her...
thehavenlist.com
How to Add Value to Your Home When You Can’t Build Up
Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: Jenny Judge Design · Photography: SEN Creative · Contractor: Barron Construction. This ranch renovation is many things: modern, warm, minimalist and most notably a labor of love. When designer, Jenny Judge, fell in love with this house she knew it had huge potential and firm limitations. In today’s tour, Jenny shares the choices she made to add size and value to her home as well as links to the finishes she used! Take a peek at the serene snaps by the talented SEN Creative and see for yourself how this home went from worst to first.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
nomadlawyer.org
7 Best Places to Visit in San Francisco, California
San Francisco is home to some of the most iconic icons of all time. The iconic Cable Cars are an important part of the city’s culture, and you can find a collection of these famous vehicles at the San Francisco Cable Car Museum. We have shortlisted Top 7 Places...
Eater
Celebrity Chef Scraps Major Chase Center Restaurant Plans
The restaurant meant to be the “crown jewel” of the Chase Center just went belly up. The San Francisco Chronicle reports celebrity chef Michael Mina, who announced plans for the ambitious food hall in 2019, just pulled out of the 16,000-square-foot space. “As a result of COVID, we have shifted our priorities and are focused on reinvesting in our current restaurants,” a Mina Group marketing officer wrote to the Chronicle.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
sfrichmondreview.com
The Unofficial Historian of SF’s Quirky Side
When she moved to San Francisco in 1982, Lakeside resident Monika Trobits immediately fell in love with all the usual things – the weather, the views, the people, you name it. But in time she developed a deep fascination with the stranger and more unusual aspects of life in the city. She decided to launch an informal second career studying, touring, and teaching about some of the odder aspects of life in the city by the bay.
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
A water-playing organ and a park in the sky are just some of the hidden gems we’re uncovering around San Francisco. You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
