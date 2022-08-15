‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

Read full article on original website
KWTX
District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
KWTX
Central Texas parents capture back to school memories
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s back to school for thousands of kids across Central Texas this week and it wouldn’t be back to class without first day pictures taken by proud pictures. KWTX asked for submissions and received photographs of students at districts including Waco, Midway, Oglesby, Lorena,...
KWTX
Central Texas school districts provide free school supplies to students
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Local school districts are stepping up to help families amid higher costs of school supplies. It’s the first year Groesbeck ISD is providing most school supplies to all K through 12 students for no charge at all. At Mexia ISD it’s the second year the district is providing all supplies to K through 5th grade students.
KWTX
Formula recall leaves Central Texas family scrambling to find food for daughter with disabilities
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Families across the nation have been faced with shortages of formula. When one Central Texas family found out about another recall last week, it left them with nothing to feed their daughter. Marcia Bayer had stacks of formula on hand to supply the necessary nutrition for...
KWTX
Texas man pleads guilty to felony for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON (KWTX) - Geoffrey Shough, 38, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to interfering with a law enforcement officer during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Shough attended a rally near the ellipse and then marched with others...
KWTX
Unaccompanied veteran burial to be held at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas General Land Office has announced Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for a Marine veteran. The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will lay to rest U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lance Corporal Anne Bernice Donahue at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the cemetery in the 11463 block of Texas Highway 195.
KWTX
Legend in the making, Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year’s National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That’s when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize.
KWTX
Local veteran inducted into Texas Veterans Hall of Fame
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At the 11th annual Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon Wednesday, Teresa Rockensock, a local US Army Veteran was surprised with an induction into the Texas Veteran’s Hall of Fame presented by her husband, who she met while they were both serving. Rockensock was inducted under the...
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
KWTX
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
KWTX
Texas’ tax collector, Senate budget chief say they support repealing the ‘tampon tax’
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, have added their support to a yearslong call by some state legislators and women’s health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. Hegar and Huffman said they’d support efforts...
KWTX
H-E-B to host Career Fair at all Texas stores
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host a hiring event for all full- and part-time positions throughout their stores in the state. The company announced that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug 23 at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store. Candidates who...
KWTX
Texas gas prices decrease as demand increases
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices throughout the state have decreased even though the demand has increased causing regional supplies to drop, according to the AAA Texas. The statewide gas price average is $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is three cents less than on this day last week and is 62 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
