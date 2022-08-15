Read full article on original website
Related
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
GOLF・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Players Getting Far Better Contracts After Becoming Rich Paul’s Clients: “This Man Got Ben Simmons 35 Million... That’s Insane.”
LeBron James recently signed a massive two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $97.1 million. The new extension binds James till the 2024-25 NBA season if he decides to opt into last year using his player option. James' agent Rich Paul of the Klutch Group, must have played a...
Yardbarker
Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand
Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
Ron Rivera releases statement on Ryan Vermillion
The saga surrounding former Washington Commanders trainer Ryan Vermillion ended Friday when he reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid being charged for illegally distributing opioids. Vermillion was hired by Washington head coach Ron Rivera shortly after his hiring ahead of the 2020 season. Vermillion was placed on leave by...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Legendary Detroit Pistons Center Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As Greatest Player Of All Time: "He's 6'8", 285 Pounds, Runs Like The Wind, And Jumps Out Of The Gym."
LeBron James has tried proving to the world that he is the greatest player in the history of basketball for the last few years. While there is a conversation to be had, many people still pick Michael Jordan over LeBron because of the differences in their accomplishments. MJ has a...
Yardbarker
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"
LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."
The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Oregon reportedy emerges as front-runner for Bronny James
Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny. Shaw said that Oregon had a 50...
Yardbarker
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins reveals ambitious goal for next season
Andrew Wiggins stepped up when the Warriors needed him most last season. In the NBA Finals against the Celtics, he was the team's second-best player, behind Stephen Curry. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors winning the NBA title without him. But Wiggins isn’t satisfied with his first NBA All-Star...
Comments / 0