Golf

Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand

Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera releases statement on Ryan Vermillion

The saga surrounding former Washington Commanders trainer Ryan Vermillion ended Friday when he reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid being charged for illegally distributing opioids. Vermillion was hired by Washington head coach Ron Rivera shortly after his hiring ahead of the 2020 season. Vermillion was placed on leave by...
NFL
State
Delaware State
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
NBA
Yardbarker

Oregon reportedy emerges as front-runner for Bronny James

Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny. Shaw said that Oregon had a 50...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins reveals ambitious goal for next season

Andrew Wiggins stepped up when the Warriors needed him most last season. In the NBA Finals against the Celtics, he was the team's second-best player, behind Stephen Curry. It’s hard to imagine the Warriors winning the NBA title without him. But Wiggins isn’t satisfied with his first NBA All-Star...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

