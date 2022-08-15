ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
Yardbarker

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian: 'Warts, bad apples' slowed team in 2021

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian thinks the team will benefit in 2022 from a little addition by subtraction. "The kids knew not everybody in that locker room was all-in last year," Sarkisian told ESPN on Wednesday. "I think they could feel it, and they wanted to weed out some of the warts, some of the bad apples. I think they got a sense of reality about some of the things we were talking about and trying to instill last offseason. I don't know how much they gave credence to it, and then those same things reared their ugly head in-season."
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Yardbarker

Fans notice strange statistical trend with Astros DH Yordan Alvarez

One Houston athlete may be continuing down the path that James Harden blazed. Baseball fans noticed a very weird statistical trend this week with Houston Astros All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. More specifically, Alvarez is hitting a sweltering .439 on Fridays this season but a frigid .102 on Saturdays. Here are the stats ( which were originally shared by Reddit user “FunnyID”).
Yardbarker

Bronny Is Reportedly The Only Reason Why LeBron James Would Leave The Lakers: "He Is Known To Be The Patriarch Of A Family That Is Exceedingly Comfortable And Content In Southern California."

When LeBron James inked that massive 2-year extension, Lakers fans knew that they'd get to enjoy his services for at least a little while longer. Still, it has some wondering what might come next for him after those two years are up. While there are plenty of teams with a...
Yardbarker

Falcons former second-round pick dealt another bad hand

Davidson has yet to really establish himself after being selected in the second round a few years ago. The Auburn product has dealt with injuries throughout his career, specifically his rookie season, which was the tumultuous season in 2020 that saw Dan Quinn fired after an 0-5 start. 2021 was...
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Philadelphia 76ers Had A Chance In The 2001 NBA Finals Until Shaquille O'Neal Dominated Them: "We Woke Up The Sleeping Giant"

The 2001 NBA Playoffs saw one of the most dominant postseason teams of all time win the championship at the end of it. The Los Angeles Lakers absolutely bulldozed the competition as they looked to repeat as NBA Champions after their title win in 2000 as well. After sweeping the Western Conference, the Lakers were staring down a historic 15-0 postseason run (the first round was a 3-0 sweep over Portland) as they matched up against the Philadelphia 76ers led by Allen Iverson.
Yardbarker

Oregon reportedy emerges as front-runner for Bronny James

Bronny James is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country, and a new favorite among the plethora of interested schools has reportedly emerged. According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are currently in the lead to land Bronny. Shaw said that Oregon had a 50...
Yardbarker

Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."

The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
