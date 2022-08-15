ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi take their romance to NYC

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

Taking their love back to where it all started.

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi shared a kiss while shopping in New York City over the weekend.

The pair looked smitten as they stopped under an awning to get out of the NYC heat before sharing a sweet moment.

The “Stranger Things” star, 18, was seen wrapping her arms around Bongiovi’s neck before leaning in for a smooch.

Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s youngest son, returned the affection, grabbing Brown’s face in his hands before kissing her forehead.

Brown wore denim shorts and a crop top for the outing.
The couple held hands during their quick PDA break.
The pair couldn’t keep their eyes off one another as they shared several more kisses before the beauty line founder latched onto the model.

The couple kept things casual with the actress wearing a pair of denim shorts and a blue crop top while Bongiovi opted for a graphic T-shirt and cargo shorts.

The couple enjoyed a day of shopping together.
The sweet couple went public with their relationship last summer when they were spotted holding hands while strolling the streets of New York. They made their red carpet debut nine moths later in March 2022 at the BAFTAs.

The pair stepped things up a notch for their second red carpet appearance in May, matching in black and white at the Season 4 premiere of “Stranger Things.”

Since then, they’ve taken their love worldwide, packing on the PDA all the way from London to Italy.

Last month the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other while canoodling on a boat off the coast of Sardinia, Italy.

The pair appeared inseparable as they relaxed on the Mediterranean Sea surrounded by friends.

