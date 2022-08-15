Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 31

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

It’s summertime in the NBA, so it’s time to learn some history. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA. Their history dates to the 1949-50 season.

With that longevity, the team has had hundreds of players come through the City of Brotherly Love. Sixers Wire looks at the No. 31, which has been worn by 15 of those players in the history of the franchise.

This running series will go through all of the uniform numbers worn in franchise history. The previous edition of this series was a list compiling the two players who have worn the No. 32.

Here is the list of those 15 players who have worn No. 31 in Sixers history:

Mel Counts, 1972

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Counts, playing for the Lakers in the above photo, played only seven games for the Sixers and averaged 1.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. He was traded to the Lakers early in the 1972-73 season.

John Trapp, 1972-1973

AP Photo/Brian Horton

Trapp, acquired from the Lakers in the Counts deal, played 39 games for Philadelphia and averaged 10.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. He then joined the Denver Rockets in the ABA.

Mark McNamara, 1982-1983 and 1986-1988

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

McNamara played three seasons for Philadelphia in two stints, and he averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds in 89 career games, including 21 starts.

Steve Hayes, 1984-1985

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes played 11 games for the Sixers in the 1984-85 season, and he averaged 2 points and 3.1 rebounds in those games.

Shelton Jones, 1988-1989

Shelton Jones/Getty Images

Jones played 42 games for the Sixers with 34 starts, and he averaged 5 points and 2.3 rebounds in those games.

Jay Vincent, 1989-1990

AP Photo/David Breslauer

Vincent, playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the above photo, only played in 17 games for Philadelphia in the 1984-85 season, and he averaged 7.3 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Brian Oliver, 1990-1992

Dec. 30, 1990: Guard Brian Oliver of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the CoreStates Spectrum in Inglewood, California. The Lakers won the game, 115-107.

Oliver played 107 games for Philadelphia across two seasons, and he averaged 3.4 points and 1 rebound.

Glenn Robinson, 2003-2004

Otto Greule Jr./Getty Images

Robinson was brought in to be second in command to Allen Iverson, and it didn’t exactly work out. A two-time All-Star while with the Milwaukee Bucks, Robinson averaged 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 42 games for the Sixers.

Michael Bradley, 2004-2005

Nick Laham/Getty Images

Bradley, acquired from the Sacramento Kings in the Chris Webber deal, wore No. 31 initially and averaged 4.5 points in two games in the 2004-05 season. He then switched to No. 5 the following season.

Zendon Hamilton, 2005-2006

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Hamilton played one game in the 2005-06 season wearing the No. 31 for the Sixers. He wore No. 42 in a previous stint in Philadelphia in the 2003-04 season.

Ivan McFarlin, 2006-2007

Nick Laham/Getty Images

McFarlin, the defender in the above photo, played 11 games in the 2006-07 season and averaged 1.4 points and 1 rebound. They were the only games of his NBA career.

Charles Jenkins, 2013

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Jenkins was a member of the Sixers in the 2012-13 season and played 12 games, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 assists. He started one game during the season.

Hollis Thompson, 2013-2017

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Known for his shooting, Thompson was a member of The Process Sixers. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds across 256 games in four seasons for Philadelphia. He was waived by the team in January of 2017 before playing nine more games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Mike Muscala, 2018-2019

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Probably best known for his game-winning shot in the bubble to beat the Miami Heat that allowed the Sixers to keep their 2020 draft pick and take Tyrese Maxey, Muscala played 47 games with six starts in the 2018-19 season. He averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds for Philadelphia before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Tobias Harris deal.

Seth Curry, 2020-2022

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired on draft night back in 2020, Curry was a big part of the success Philadelphia had on the floor. He averaged 13.6 points and shot 42.6% from deep in 102 games for the Sixers before being sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the deal that brought in James Harden.