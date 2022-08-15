ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ben Simmons, Sixers reach settlement on grievance to recoup lost money

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers saga ended on the court when the Sixers sent him to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought James Harden to Philly at the trade deadline.

However, off the floor, Simmons was still looking to recoup some of the money he lost from not playing.

Simmons did not report to the Sixers at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, holding out to try to force the team to accede to his trade request. When he did report, he didn’t play. The three-time All-Star cited mental issues and that he wasn’t ready to fully rejoin the team.

The Sixers respected that as they let him work things out, but when Simmons refused to keep the team in the loop regarding his treatment, the Sixers began fining him. Once he was traded, he filed a grievance against the Sixers to try to recoup some of the $20 million he lost.

They have come to a settlement.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported both sides have agreed to confidentiality on the numbers of the settlement.

Now that Simmons is with the Nets and has reached an agreement with the Sixers, the book on the Simmons era in Philadelphia should officially close.

Comments / 0

 

