When Greenburgh’s residents think of Fairview, most probably think of American Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist in track, Larry James, or legendary Brooklyn Dodger Roy Campanella who hit 33 home runs and drove in 108 runs in 1951, winning the National League’s MVP Award. While his batting average fluctuated over his ten-year career, he is best known as a catcher. Some say he is, “the best catcher of all time.” While both of these amazing athletes have shown a spotlight on Fairview, another notable feature of this section of Greenburgh is Travis Hill Park. Travis Hill Park is located at 299 Woodland Hills Rd (https://www.yellowpages.com/white-plains-ny/mip/travis-hill-park-528270387), on 16 beautiful acres of land (https://www.billboeckelman.com/greenburgh-parks-recreation). It is known for its: 4 tennis courts, 2 baseball fields, and its play area for young children (https://www.billboeckelman.com/greenburgh-parks-recreation). Even Greenburgh residents who live in the Fairview section however, may not know how this lovely park got its name.

GREENBURGH, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO