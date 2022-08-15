ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

YourErie

Mercer man officially indicted for alleged FBI threats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was officially indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Adam Bies, 46, was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly posted threatening messages to a social media platform aimed at the FBI. Earlier that week (Aug. 8), the FBI had […]
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge

A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'

The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WKBN

Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
WARREN, OH
YourErie

PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.    
WILKINSBURG, PA

