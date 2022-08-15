Read full article on original website
Mercer man officially indicted for alleged FBI threats
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Mercer man facing federal charges for allegedly threatening the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) was officially indicted on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Adam Bies, 46, was arrested on Aug. 12 after he allegedly posted threatening messages to a social media platform aimed at the FBI. Earlier that week (Aug. 8), the FBI had […]
Feds indict Mercer man accused of threatening FBI
According to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, Adam Bies, 46, has been indicted on 14 counts of charges that include interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.
Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge
A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
Valley attorney pleads guilty to insurance fraud
A Valley attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he inflated claims and raked in close to $800,000.
Suspect convicted of manslaughter in death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New Castle today. Connor Henry, 22, was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise. The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
Former Warren attorney enters plea in drug house case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former attorney in Warren was finally arraigned Monday and pleaded not guilty to permitting drug abuse at her home. Maridee Costanzo entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. A hearing is set for Aug. 23. Bond was set at $1,500 and she was also appointed an attorney. A warrant […]
Pursuit suspect waives extradition in court
Oscar Gaunt of Chippewa waived extradition Monday morning in court.
Guns, Ammunition among $5K Worth of Belongings Stolen in Union Township Burglary
Troopers are investigating a burglary where more than $5,000 worth of belongings were taken in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Clemens Rd. in Union Township between Aug. 12 and 16. The residence was broken into multiple times, and the belongings stolen included...
Two Franklin Residents Accused of Stealing Money from Laundry Machines Due in Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two Franklin residents accused of stealing money from laundry machines at an apartment complex in Sugarcreek Borough are scheduled for August 24. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel are set for Wednesday,...
PSP investigating retail theft at Lowes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft. According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them. […]
Local Man Charged in Brutal Attack, Accused of Firing Multiple Shots at Victim
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have filed aggravated assault and related charges against a Knox man for severely injuring a man during an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on August 8. Court documents indicate that...
Niles PD adds 6 more suspects to drug bust
Six more suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug investaigation in Niles.
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Harassment Incident at Edinboro Area Convenience Store
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in a harassment incident at a convenience store in Erie County. It happened at the Country Fair in Washington Township. No date was disclosed. The suspect appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and was seen driving an...
Youngstown man charged on 2 counts of attempted kidnapping
A man who was arrested following a fight call Monday was charged today in municipal court with two counts of attempted kidnapping.
Alleged machete-wielding Erie County man arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie County man has been arrested after police say he threatened a victim with a machete. According to a Pennsylvania police report, the 62-year-old Wattsburg man allegedly “entered onto private property” (at the 8000 block of Page Road in Venango Township) with a machete at about 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 7. He […]
YPD arrests 3, finds loaded guns during Youngstown traffic stop
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Police arrested three people Tuesday after reports said officers found three guns in a car they were in during a traffic stop on the South Side.
Canfield woman guilty in property management theft
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Canfield woman pleaded guilty last week to charges that she misused funds that were supposed to go to running apartments she and her husband were managing in Boardman.
3 accused drug traffickers charged after busts in Wilkinsburg, Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three people are facing charges after agents seized more than $217,000 worth of drugs from Wilkinsburg and the Hill District, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The state attorney general's office said during the investigation that began in May 2021, investigators learned ringleader William Ely supplied roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, two mid-level dealers who then sold roughly 7,500 doses in Pittsburgh and Somerset County.When law enforcement raided Ely's home in Wilkinsburg and stash house in the Hill District, the attorney general's office said they found 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, nearly 800 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, more than $130,000 in cash and two guns.The investigation led agents to two additional locations in the Hill District where they said they seized nearly 300 grams of fentanyl, about 19 grams of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash. Ely, Brock and Burnsworth are facing multiple charges, including possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and corrupt organization. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm.
