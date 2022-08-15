ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Police warn about traffic camera ticket scam

The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about a traffic camera ticket scam. Several citizens have reported receiving emails notifying them they have been issued a “Moving Violation Recorded by Traffic Camera.” The email specifically states the violation was recorded by a traffic camera in Evanston, Ill.
EVANSTON, IL
City
Gurnee, IL
Gurnee, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating

CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash

(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

What's the Word on Roundabouts?

Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
KANE COUNTY, IL
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wtmj.com

Traffic stop along I-94 in Racine County turns violent Wednesday morning

RACINE – A seemingly-routine traffic stop turned violent along I-94 in Racine County on Wednesday afternoon. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it started when a Kia Soul was pulled over along I-94 Northbound near 7 Mile Road for traveling 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
fox32chicago.com

Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police

CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WADSWORTH, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL

