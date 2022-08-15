Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Police warn about traffic camera ticket scam
The Evanston Police Department is warning the public about a traffic camera ticket scam. Several citizens have reported receiving emails notifying them they have been issued a “Moving Violation Recorded by Traffic Camera.” The email specifically states the violation was recorded by a traffic camera in Evanston, Ill.
Here's What $1,500 In Rent Will Get You In Chicago
The average price of a studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom space.
A demogorgon has descended on Oak Brook inside The Stranger Things Store
The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana comes to life at The Stranger Things Store in Oakbrook Center. Grab you best 80s outfit and head out to the western suburb to experience something strange. Tim McGill got a tour for Good Day Chicago.
'Playpen' boating accident severed Chicago woman's feet: 'I knew I would die'
A woman whose feet were severed in a boating accident in the "Playpen" near Oak Street Beach over the weekend says she would have drowned had her husband not pulled her out of the water at the last second.
A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways
CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
fox32chicago.com
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
wlip.com
Chicago Man Dead in Wrong-Way Lake County Crash
(Wadsworth, IL) One person died, another was injured after a wrong way crash in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials responded to a crash between a car and a semi near Route 41 and Wadsworth Road around 11:30 Monday night. A preliminary investigation shows that Joshua Brumfield was in a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of 41 when he hit the semi head on. The 26-year-old Chicago resident was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi (a 48-year-old Grayslake man) was hospitalized with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
kanecountyconnects.com
What's the Word on Roundabouts?
Kane County is about to add to its list of roundabouts. A circular intersection is part of the realignment project underway at Fabyan Parkway, Main Street and Bliss Roads in Blackberry Township. The overall project is part of Kane County's efforts to provide an alternative continuous north/south corridor between Randall Road and IL Route 47. When the single four-legged oval shaped roundabout at Main Street is completed, there will be 4 roundabouts on the county highway system.
CBS 58
'You never think it's going to happen to you': Mother recalls trying to find daughter during Six Flags shooting
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS 58) -- Hours after police say suspects fired shots at someone in the Six Flags Great America parking lot Sunday night, injuring three, the amusement park's gates were opened Monday morning for thrill-seekers looking to enjoy the day. "It's pretty safe," said James Stossmeister, who made the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warning: Man disguised himself at city worker, demanded money from Mag Mile businesses
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners about a man disguising himself as a city worker in order to get paid for fraudulent services. In each incident, police say the man entered a business along Michigan Avenue and identified himself as an inspector checking carbon monoxide meters. After spending...
wtmj.com
Traffic stop along I-94 in Racine County turns violent Wednesday morning
RACINE – A seemingly-routine traffic stop turned violent along I-94 in Racine County on Wednesday afternoon. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it started when a Kia Soul was pulled over along I-94 Northbound near 7 Mile Road for traveling 91 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Car stolen from River North gas station as driver pumps gas, CPD says
A car was stolen from a River North gas station while the driver was pumping gas, Chicago police said.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police took more than 20 minutes to arrive after driver killed 3, wounded 2 outside Jeffery Pub
Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a caller told Chicago 911 operators that a man had just threatened people inside the Jeffery Pub and walked out, saying he was going to his car to get a gun. But no officers were ever dispatched to handle that call because the local police district had no cops available. In fact, there was already a long list of other calls for help ahead of it, all waiting.
Illinois’ Most Expensive Homes Can Be Found In These Suburbs
So let's say that the current economic climate has no hold over you, and you're looking to spend some serious money rather than doing everything you can to stretch what you have (like so many of us are doing). You've decided to drop big-time cash on a house. You're not...
CTA completes environmental review for Red Line extension on Far South Side
The CTA has completed its environmental review of an extension of the Red Line, making the proposal one step closer to reality.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
How eviction works in Cook County
For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
