Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Jan & Dean's Dean Torrence on the Birth of Surf RockFrank MastropoloLos Angeles, CA
Gorgeous waterfalls to visit near Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Sfvbj.com
Harbor Associates to Lease New Agoura Hills HQ to A2 Biotherapeutics
Harbor Associates — in a joint venture with Platform Ventures, LLC — has acquired a 118,906-square-foot commercial office and research and development building in Agoura Hills for $19.3 million. Harbor will be signing A2 Biotherapeutics to a long-term, 75,994-square-foot lease at the building, which is located at 30601...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale hospital’s new CEO has past Valley experience
PALMDALE — Nana Deeb has been appointed chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, following the May retirement of former CEO Dick Allen. Deeb comes to the center with more than 20 years experience as a healthcare executive, most recently at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care, where she served as CEO, the past two years, according to the announcement from Palmdale Regional.
palisadesnews.com
Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California
Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
easyreadernews.com
KO’d: Jon Schwartz was a beloved Manhattan Beach chiropractor with a passion for boxing
Friends suspect his boxing led to him taking his life. Dr. Jon Schwartz had a chiropractic office in Manhattan Beach for approximately three decades, and treated thousands of patients over the years. Few of them knew that for much of that time he was also living another life. In that one he was a skilled gym boxer who sparred with countless opponents, including professionals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling
LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die
Four state, federal and nonprofit agencies began investigating Memorial earlier this year, when one patient died after being given the wrong medication and another died after a fall in the hospital. The post Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'
California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
oc-breeze.com
2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer
2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space
It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
theeastsiderla.com
A chronically absent Boyle Heights student gets a visit and encouragement from LAUSD superintendent
Boyle Heights -- Fifteen-year-old Yordi Luna had not been very enthusiastic about school. In fact, his mom, using a security camera, saw that Yordi was often at home, not at school. “I felt like I really didn’t need it,” said the Garfield High sophomore. “I just felt like I had...
foxla.com
This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation
GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
2urbangirls.com
New affordable housing development for seniors breaks ground in city of Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. — Affordable housing developer Abode Communities and the City of Glendale broke ground today on the adaptive re-use of Harrower Village, a 40-home affordable senior housing multifamily building that is expected to open in late 2023. “Glendale is stronger when we can ensure housing for our most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Announce $18M Settlement of Suit Over Son's Classroom Death
The parents of an 8-year-old special-needs child who died in 2017 less than a week after falling out of his chair in class said Wednesday they settled their negligence/wrongful death suit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District for $18 million.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California
Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school
As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
3 Great Steakhouses in California
While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
smobserved.com
The LA Times is Wrong and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon Should Follow State Law
On August 12, 2022, the Los Angeles Times published an editorial by Erwin Chemerinsky, Gil Garcetti, and Miriam Aroni Krinsky. The article criticized a recent state court appellate decision that ruled that District Attorney George Gascón violated California state law when he ordered his deputies not to follow California's Three Strikes law.
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
Headlines: Fruit Vendor’s Stand Destroyed By Man With Axe; George Gascon Recall Fails
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A man was filmed destroying a fruit vendor’s stand with an axe in Woodland Hills. [YouTube]. —Organizers behind...
Comments / 1