ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sfvbj.com

Harbor Associates to Lease New Agoura Hills HQ to A2 Biotherapeutics

Harbor Associates — in a joint venture with Platform Ventures, LLC — has acquired a 118,906-square-foot commercial office and research and development building in Agoura Hills for $19.3 million. Harbor will be signing A2 Biotherapeutics to a long-term, 75,994-square-foot lease at the building, which is located at 30601...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale hospital’s new CEO has past Valley experience

PALMDALE — Nana Deeb has been appointed chief executive officer at Palmdale Regional Medical Center, following the May retirement of former CEO Dick Allen. Deeb comes to the center with more than 20 years experience as a healthcare executive, most recently at San Gabriel Valley Medical-AHMC Health Care, where she served as CEO, the past two years, according to the announcement from Palmdale Regional.
PALMDALE, CA
palisadesnews.com

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll. A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant has been named by the LA Times as among the best in Southern California. Angelini Ristorante of Pacific Palisades, along with the original restaurant Angelini Osteria on Beverly Boulevard, have been voted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

KO’d: Jon Schwartz was a beloved Manhattan Beach chiropractor with a passion for boxing

Friends suspect his boxing led to him taking his life. Dr. Jon Schwartz had a chiropractic office in Manhattan Beach for approximately three decades, and treated thousands of patients over the years. Few of them knew that for much of that time he was also living another life. In that one he was a skilled gym boxer who sparred with countless opponents, including professionals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Michigan State
Burbank, CA
Business
City
Burbank, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Public school exodus? Why some students are unenrolling

LOS ANGELES — Over the last two years, 200,000 California students unenrolled from public schools, according to Dr. Joseph Bishop, executive director of UCLA’s Center for the Transformation of Schools. Of those students, foster youth, homeless students and students of color made up the majority. “The early grades...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH announces six new businesses opening this summer

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s premier outdoor shopping center, has announced six new businesses opening this summer. A hub for best-in-class dining options, the center continues to expand culinary offerings with an array of new restaurants, including regional favorite Beachwood Brewing, plus a farm-to-bowl pet kitchen. The latest restaurants and unique tasting experiences will include:
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mercyone#Providence South Division
Eater

It’s War as Americana Signs New Soup Dumpling Restaurant for Din Tai Fung Space

It’s been a summer of dumpling drama in Los Angeles, thanks to a big shake up at outdoor Rick Caruso-owned mall the Americana at Brand in Glendale. Last month, Eater was first to report that Taiwanese behemoth Din Tai Fung would be leaving the development, heading across the street instead to the Glendale Galleria. Now Eater has learned exclusively that none other than Paradise Dynasty, a separate dumpling operator known for its colorful food and booming growth across Asia, will take up at the former Din Tai Fung space. Talk about scandalous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

This SoCal city has the 4th highest rent in the nation

GLENDALE, Calif. - Rent in California has always been expensive, but it's getting even worse. Rents in Glendale for example are the fourth highest in the nation. At least, that's according to the listing portal Rent.com, which compiled data from their multifamily rental property inventory for one or two-bedroom apartments, between June 2021 and June 2022. Glendale comes in above Los Angeles and even New York City, with an average rent of $4,472 a month — a 36.32% increase in one year.
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
travelawaits.com

9 Amazing Things To Do In Historic Lancaster, California

Lancaster, California, is a community of about 170,000 residents. It lies roughly an hour north of the city of Los Angeles. Highlights in its rich history include the nearby discoveries of borax in 1872, gold in 1898, and the area’s eminent aviation industry. There are a couple of conflicting...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school

As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried about coronavirus as students started the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in California

While it is true that it's very easy to prepare a good, delicious steak in the comfort of your own home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, it's also true that we all love to out from time to time. And when we do, we want to choose the nicest restaurants, of course. If you happen to live in California or like to travel to California often, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here's what made it on the list:
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

A possible future for “the mall”

Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
daytrippen.com

Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California

Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy