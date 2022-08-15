French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...

