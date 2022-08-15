Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Watch the Moment an Endangered Baby Giraffe is Born With Majestic 6ft Drop to the Floor
Dramatic footage has captured the moment an endangered giraffe makes its grand entrance into the world—by falling more than 6ft (2m) to the floor. The CCTV footage shows the adorable newcomer—a Rothschild’s giraffe—dropping onto a bed of straw, and causing such a commotion that the rest of the lounging herd immediately jumped to its feet.
Watch Two Male Flamingo Dads Raise Abandoned Chick
Flamingo fathers Hudson and Blaze are popular for their parenting skills at the British zoo.
Girl, 5, Dies From Snake Bite at Property Where 40 Serpents Were Being Kept
Unsettled villagers watched as dozens of snakes were removed from a property in Bihar, India.
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Baby Hippo Melts Hearts for Breaking Out of Enclosure to Be With Giraffes
A baby hippo has delighted visitors to Copenhagen zoo for breaking out and causing havoc.
Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner
The Zoological Society of Hertfordshire's Paradise Wildlife Park announced in a statement on Tuesday that its endangered red panda Tilly gave birth to a "miracle" cub. "In the early hours of 16th of July on one of the hottest days and weeks in U.K. history, the zoo's CCTV cameras captured the incredible moment when Tilly gave birth to a miraculous, beautiful, and healthy cub," the statement read. The cub, nicknamed "Little Red" by zookeepers, has started to develop the species' signature markings and coloring.
‘The whole embryo was there’: expert makes rare find on Sheffield museum opening day
A 180m-year-old fossil has quickly become one of the star exhibits at the UK’s newest museum, after it was identified as probably the oldest known example of a vertebrate embryo found in Britain. The Yorkshire Natural History Museum in Sheffield opened on Saturday, the ribbon cut by the palaeontologist...
BBC
France whale: Beluga put down during dramatic rescue mission
A beluga whale that became stranded in France's Seine river had to be put down, ending a dramatic rescue mission that captivated world audiences. Officials say vets took the decision as the four-metre (13ft) mammal was being moved in a refrigerated truck. Overnight, rescuers spent nearly six hours lifting the...
Rare giant squid with ‘largest eye of any animal’ washes up on South African beach
A giant squid washed up on the shore of Scarborough Beach in South Africa’s Western Cape.Video and images show the beast dead on the rocks as a marine biologist moves the stretchy flesh and tentacles to reveal its sharp, black beak.Tim Dee, an author from Bristol, UK, was birdwatching in the area and decided to go see the dead cephalopod after it was posted on a local community group earlier that day.A marine biologist is seen moving the squid’s tentacles and arms to reveal its beak, which is comparable to one of a parrot’s due to its shape.The beak...
BBC
Rare 3,500-year-old Bronze-age axe head found
A rare Bronze-age axe head, thought to be more than 3,500 years old, has gone on display after being found by a metal detectorist. Paul Rowlands, 53, made the discovery in an field near Llanfaethlu, Anglesey, in 2020. The copper-alloy cast tool was still razor sharp after thousands of years.
Emaciated beluga whale stranded in River Seine to be given vitamins as it refuses food
French authorities are to give vitamins to a starving beluga whale stranded in the River Seine near Paris after it refused food. The cetacean was first spotted coasting along the Seine on Tuesday, miles away from the colder Arctic water it is used to, and has now swum 44 miles north of Paris. Refusing any food it has been given, environmental experts worry that they are in a “race against the clock” to save the beluga. Lamya Essemlali, president of marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France, said: “It is really extremely thin. Its bones are protruding. I don’t...
natureworldnews.com
Dinosaurs: Secret to Carrying Massive Bodies Uncovered by Scientists
The long-standing mystery of how sauropod dinosaurs, such as the Brontosaurus and Diplodocus, supported their enormous bodies on land has been solved by science. A team led by the Universities of Queensland and Monash used engineering techniques and 3D modeling to digitally recreate and assess the functionality of various sauropods' foot bones.
Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
Japanese nurseries’ take-home dirty nappy rule perplexes parents
Survey reveals common practice is seen as ‘strange’ by parents handed child’s soiled nappies to take home
ASIA・
I’m a fashion pro – the major jewelry mistake that is permanently aging you
THE appearance of your ears can be a strong indicator of age. As you get older, the earlobes tend to sag as a result of multiple factors – and constantly wearing heavy earrings is one of them. Luckily, beauty guru Cyndi Spivey has shared how to prevent your earlobes...
