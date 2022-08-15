Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
SkySports
Usyk vs AJ: Evander Holyfield says Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother' in rematch
Heavyweight great Evander Holyfield believes Anthony Joshua must fight Oleksandr Usyk like he is the Ukrainian's 'big brother' when the pair meet in Saturday's world title rematch. If analysis surrounding Joshua's hopes of reclaiming his WBO, WBA and IBF belts has felt slightly repetitive, it is because it has been,...
Jake Paul names only UFC fighter he wouldn't box: 'He's arguably one of the best strikers'
Jake Paul has not been shy when calling out the UFC roster but admits there’s one fighter he wouldn’t want to face in a boxing match. Paul, who already holds knockout wins over former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, has expressed interest in boxing the likes of Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE
WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman draws line at calling for a Jon Jones fight ... but would ‘try my luck’ if ‘the money’s right’
Kamaru Usman wants to do things that have never been done before in mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but some possibilities may be even a bit too extreme for the current pound-for-pound king. In 2022, Usman has played with the idea of challenging top boxer, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down
Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
'SAUSAGES!': Tyson Fury pokes fun at Anthony Joshua's management team for turning down £2m offer for Derek Chisora to fight him... as he claims his heavyweight rival has made a 'mistake' by opting against taking a major payday
Tyson Fury has poked fun at Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, labelling them 'sausages' for turning down £2m on Derek Chisora's behalf for a fight with the Gypsy King. Fury claimed earlier this month that he was willing to come out of retirement to fight Chisora for a...
stillrealtous.com
Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth
Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
Paige VanZant forced out of BKFC 27 fight on Saturday in London
Paige VanZant will no longer be fighting in London, England. According to My MMA News, VanZant was forced out of her BKFC 27 against Charisa Sigala which was set to take place this Saturday in London, England. The reason for the withdrawal is not known but the plan is to rebook the fight for October 15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October
By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
PWMania
WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster
A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”
Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight card, odds, location, PPV price, start time, date, complete guide
This past September saw the heavyweight landscape shaken when Oleksandr Usyk scored a dominant decision victory over Anthony Joshua to win the WBA, IBF and WBO championships. Now, on Aug. 20, the two men run it back one more time as Joshua tries to kickstart his third reign as world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her
Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
Comments / 0