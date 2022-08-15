ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’

Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Jessica Mccaskill
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Claressa Shields
Person
Amanda Nunes
Person
Cris Cyborg
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE

WWE giveth, WWE taketh away. For Kevin Owens, the Prize Fighter, to truly come back and represent the best of what wrestling can be, KO had to make a statement. That statement, unfortunately, came at the expense of none other than Ezekiel, the man he’d be feuding with for months due to maybe being his […] The post With Ezekiel out, his father, Ernie Jr., wants revenge on WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Invicta#Wba#Wbc#Wbo#Ibo#Mma
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Looking at the Size of Uysk, He’s Going to Try and Walk Joshua Down

Anthony Joshua should not be surprised if he ends up encountering a far more aggressive version of Oleksandr Usyk than anticipated, according to Eddie Hearn. The head of Matchroom Boxing believes his star client will need to account for the possibility that Usyk, the Ukrainian southpaw who holds the WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight titles, may attempt to fight more on the front foot in their heavyweight title unification bout this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

'SAUSAGES!': Tyson Fury pokes fun at Anthony Joshua's management team for turning down £2m offer for Derek Chisora to fight him... as he claims his heavyweight rival has made a 'mistake' by opting against taking a major payday

Tyson Fury has poked fun at Anthony Joshua's management team, 258 MGT, labelling them 'sausages' for turning down £2m on Derek Chisora's behalf for a fight with the Gypsy King. Fury claimed earlier this month that he was willing to come out of retirement to fight Chisora for a...
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Former WWE Star Needs To Shut His Mouth

Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE you never know who might return to the company as fans have seen some familiar faces on WWE programming recently. It seems that Triple H is bringing released stars back into the fold, and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently teased a possible return when he posted several photos of his time working as Bobby Lashley’s managed on the main roster.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Vasiliy Lomachenko to fight Jamaine Ortiz in October

By Craig Page: Vasily Lomachenko will be back in action in October for a fight against unbeaten lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz in a tune-up to prepare him to challenge undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney in the first quarter of 2023. (Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank) #1 WBC, #1 WBO lightweight...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

WWE Star Leaves NXT and is Expected to Join the Main Roster

A WWE NXT superstar is leaving the brand and appears to be on his way to the main roster. Santos Escobar faced Tony D’Angelo on Tuesday night’s NXT Heatwave episode. There was a lot of interference from both men’s camps around the ring. D’Angelo accidentally knocked out Elektra Lopez as she was preparing to deliver Escobar a steel pipe near the finish of the match.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Israel Adesanya backs Luke Rockhold over Paulo Costa, but warns, “wrestle him straight away”

Luke Rockhold may be a fairly significant underdog opposite Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 278, but Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is backing him. The pivotal Middleweight co-main event between Rockhold and Costa could go a long way in determining a future title challenger, so it makes sense that Adesanya is paying attention. Breaking down the match up on his YouTube channel, Adesanya emphasized the importance of wearing down Costa early with kicks and takedowns.
UFC
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Mickie James Addresses What Is Next For Her

Earlier this month, former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James dropped a bombshell by expressing on Twitter that she was "done in wrestling." After seemingly bringing the curtain down on her near 23-year career — with her last match taking place in July at the ABC 12eme Festival International in France — James has now opened up about what might be next.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy