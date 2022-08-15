Read full article on original website
pix11.com
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend
The NYPD recorded 42 gun busts citywide over the past weekend, with nearly 40% of the cases in the Bronx. NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend. Officials want more funding to stop the spotted lanternfly. The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and...
pix11.com
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.
pix11.com
Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed
The playground were fixed and expanded, giving kids a safe place to play. Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion. Uber driver hailed a hero after rescuing people from …. More than 100 baby turtles killed by people mowing …. NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks. New Jersey...
pix11.com
Jersey City Councilmember defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood her ground amid calls for her to step down after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car, then fled.
pix11.com
Catholic Charities helping 1,500 bused migrants in NYC | Morning in America
Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities of New York, discusses how the organization is helping migrants. #CatholicCharities #migrants #NYC Start your day with Morning in America, NewsNation's live three-hour national morning newscast hosted by Adrienne Bankert.
pix11.com
Activists fighting to stop 4th power plant in Newark
A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark.
pix11.com
Restaurant owners, customers, neighbors react to plans for outdoor dining structures
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down.
pix11.com
Dr. Deborah Gilboa on using resilience to define the ‘new normal’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Life’s changes can be hard to keep up with, whether they’re personal developments or major world events. But resilience can help folks adapt to those changes and define their own “new normal,” resilience expert and family physician Dr. Deborah Gilboa, aka Dr. G, said Wednesday on New York Living.
pix11.com
Forecast: Hotter temps return to NYC this weekend
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Many areas just to the west of New York City may end up hitting 90 degrees to close out the week. Mr. G has the latest details in the forecast.
pix11.com
MTA taking comments on congestion pricing
Under the plan, a toll would be added for vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street, except on the West Side Highway and FDR. It would fund billions of dollars a year in transit improvements on the bus and subway, with some monies allocated to LIRR and Metro-North.
pix11.com
A farm exists on the roof of the Javits Center
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Javits Center has gone green! The convention center in Manhattan now has a 1-acre farm on its roof. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Javits Center CEO Alan Steel as well as Jacqueline Tran, the director of sustainability for Javits and Niko Marinos the center’s executive chef.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
pix11.com
‘I ASSURE YOU; WE’RE OPEN!’: Kevin Smith talks ‘Clerks III: The Convenience Tour’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Quick Stop is open again for business!. Following the cult classic “Clerks” and its sequel “Clerks II,” “Clerks III” will soon make its premiere. Director Kevin Smith joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about the trilogy...
pix11.com
The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny, hot, mostly dry for the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather to finish the workweek before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 89 in the city, in the low 90s for inland sections, and in the mid-80s in coastal spots.
pix11.com
More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast
The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
pix11.com
H&M and CAMP mix learning and fun with ‘Kid-Powered Style’ interactive experience
It’s all part of the ‘Kid-Powered Style’ activation experience, a partnership between global retailer H&M and CAMP, the family experience company. New York Living’s Marysol Castro got a chance to check it out and see some of the latest ‘eco-friendly’ back-to-school styles from H&M!
pix11.com
Sweet, savory, sips: Three ways to enjoy stone fruits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you ready for three recipes that will rock your world?. How do stone fruits sound? Stone fruits are fruits that have pits in the center, such as cherries, plums and peaches. We see these treats in desserts all the time, but who knew they...
