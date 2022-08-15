Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood her ground amid calls for her to step down after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car, then fled.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO