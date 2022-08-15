ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend

The NYPD recorded 42 gun busts citywide over the past weekend, with nearly 40% of the cases in the Bronx. NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend. Officials want more funding to stop the spotted lanternfly. The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice

Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed

The playground were fixed and expanded, giving kids a safe place to play. Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to tax evasion. Uber driver hailed a hero after rescuing people from …. More than 100 baby turtles killed by people mowing …. NYC cracks down on illegal cannabis trucks. New Jersey...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Jersey City Councilmember defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood her ground amid calls for her to step down after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car, then fled.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Activists fighting to stop 4th power plant in Newark

A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Restaurant owners, customers, neighbors react to plans for outdoor dining structures

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. New York City is cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures. As city leaders work toward making outdoor dining a permanent fixture in New York City, a new initiative is underway to remove outdoor dining structures that were left behind when restaurants shut down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Dr. Deborah Gilboa on using resilience to define the ‘new normal’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Life’s changes can be hard to keep up with, whether they’re personal developments or major world events. But resilience can help folks adapt to those changes and define their own “new normal,” resilience expert and family physician Dr. Deborah Gilboa, aka Dr. G, said Wednesday on New York Living.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Forecast: Hotter temps return to NYC this weekend

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Many areas just to the west of New York City may end up hitting 90 degrees to close out the week. Mr. G has the latest details in the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA taking comments on congestion pricing

Under the plan, a toll would be added for vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street, except on the West Side Highway and FDR. It would fund billions of dollars a year in transit improvements on the bus and subway, with some monies allocated to LIRR and Metro-North.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

A farm exists on the roof of the Javits Center

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Javits Center has gone green! The convention center in Manhattan now has a 1-acre farm on its roof. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon spoke with Javits Center CEO Alan Steel as well as Jacqueline Tran, the director of sustainability for Javits and Niko Marinos the center’s executive chef.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny, hot, mostly dry for the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain in control of the weather to finish the workweek before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with temperatures that will be above average. The high will be 89 in the city, in the low 90s for inland sections, and in the mid-80s in coastal spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast

The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Sweet, savory, sips: Three ways to enjoy stone fruits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you ready for three recipes that will rock your world?. How do stone fruits sound? Stone fruits are fruits that have pits in the center, such as cherries, plums and peaches. We see these treats in desserts all the time, but who knew they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

