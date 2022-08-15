BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.

BUCKEYE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO