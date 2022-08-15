Read full article on original website
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Glendale ESD kicks off back to school with staff event
Glendale Elementary School District kicked off a new year of school with a welcome back event for staff featuring motivational keynote speaker Robert Jackson, bringing everyone throughout the district together for the first time in years. “I’m going to leave you with this: Happiness is the new rich. Kindness is...
Peoria mom struggles with school transportation after bus route cancelations
Peoria Unified School District sent an email to parents notifying some that they had to cancel multiple bus routes for 13 schools due to a bus driver shortage.
Earn to Learn awarded $1.2 M AmeriCorps grant to expand Next Steps Program
Earn to Learn has secured a grant of $1.23 million from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism. The three-year grant will expand Earn to Learn’s Next Steps Program, a near peer advising model that recruits, trains and deploys college students to provide college access assistance to high school students.
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
City of Mesa begins accepting applications for housing vouchers
There's a lot to clean up in areas like Buckeye where storms with strong winds moved through Wednesday afternoon. Plans in place in case of monsoon flooding at Flagstaff schools. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. School leaders have partnered with the city to build detention basins which can hold and...
3 family members arrested for fighting with officers during a school lockdown in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three family members are in custody after a confrontation with officers as an El Mirage elementary school was on lockdown for reports of an armed man trying to get inside the building. Investigators say they were identified as 22-year-old Vincent Raul Castaneda, 22-year-old Jonathan Vincent Davis and 48-year-old Darlene Gonzales.
Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood. The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
Elderly woman found dead in canal after walking away from East Valley care center
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman who walked away from a Gilbert memory care center was later found dead in a canal. Last Monday, Aug. 8, the staff at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center called Gilbert police when they couldn’t find a resident. Ina Jenkins, 88, had last been seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left on foot.
Woman alerted of husband’s motorcycle crash in East Valley by phone app
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An app alerted a woman that her husband was involved in a motorcycle crash near Mesa over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning just before 7 a.m. near 75th Place and University Drive. Tim Caine dropped his son off at football practice and was five minutes from home when the crash happened.
OSHA fines Chandler-area event facility operator for safety failures after employee’s death
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the operators of Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse, an East Valley event center that operates on the Gila River Indian Reservation, A federal investigation says that the death of a Rawhide Western Town and Steakhouse employee could have been prevented.
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
Trees down in Buckeye, dust storm hits Gilbert, Queen Creek
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Strong winds and heavy rain in parts of the West Valley and the East Valley got blowing dust as it turned into a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday. Homeowners in Buckeye saw trees knocked down as the storms hit their neighborhood hard in the late afternoon. Some streets were completely blocked. Neighborhoods in Surprise saw rain after seeing some dust roll in just before 4 p.m. An area just west of Litchfield Park received half an inch of rain in just 30 minutes. Just after 6 p.m., a dust storm moved in from the south and hit Queen Creek and the Gilbert areas.
One killed in BHC rollover￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A Gilbert teenager was test driving a vehicle he was planning to purchase from his uncle when he lost control of the pickup truck, resulting in the uncle’s death in Bullhead city. The incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 in a desert area on Silver Creek Road, about 2.5 miles east of the Bullhead Parkway.
Man dies after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa
Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To celebrate...
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.
Speeding driver suspected of DUI after slamming into pickup truck, leaving 2 men dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after a crash in east Mesa on the U.S. 60 early Wednesday morning. Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. near Sossaman Road after investigators believed the driver of a Mercedes-Benz was speeding on the highway when they slammed into a pickup truck, causing the truck to roll over with two men inside. DPS says the two men weren’t wearing seat belts and were thrown out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Video from the scene showed the pickup truck completely flipped over with DPS crews working to clean up debris.
Armed suspect arrested after El Mirage elementary school put on lockdown
Ahwatukee man convicted of killing son from drug overdose walks free from prison. In 2004, Josh was found dead on a bunk bed while his father was in the next room passed out from an attempted suicide with prescription drugs and liquor. Phoenix family speaks about tragic loss after mother...
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
