Chicago, IL

Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list

Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
ECONOMY
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch

From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
FOOD & DRINKS
104.1 WIKY

Schnucks Issues A Product Recall

Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
OHIO STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
102.5 The Bone

Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks

CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
FOOD SAFETY
LADbible

McDonald's responds to claims its burgers are shrinking

We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Capri Sun Recalls Issues Recall - Pouches May Contain Cleaning Chemicals

Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.
FOOD SAFETY

