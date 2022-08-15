Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Freezer pizzas are a staple in many households. But you may want to be extra vigilant the next time you fire up the oven for that frozen pie.
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
Family Dollar just recalled hundreds of products – here’s the full list
Family Dollar announced a massive product recall in early 2022 after discovering a significant rodent infestation at one of its distribution centers. The company is now back with a similarly huge recall, but for a different reason. Rodents did not trigger this action. Instead, Family Dollar stored hundreds of products outside of the labeled temperature requirements. This time, most of the products in the new Family Dollar recall are over-the-counter drugs.
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
104.1 WIKY
Schnucks Issues A Product Recall
Officials with Schnucks issued an allergy alert for one of its 12-ounce packages of Schnucks Fruit and Nut Trail Mix, saying it may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.
McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing
McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
Recall alert: Metal fragments found in frozen meat pizzas prompt recall
WOODBRIDGE, Ill. — Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Sunday. The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June...
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Popular beverage sold at Costco and used in Starbucks urgently recalled over fears it could make you sick
POPULAR beverage products used at Starbucks and sold at Costco is being pulled off shelves over fears of contamination. The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Lyons Magnus, the company behind drinks, like Oatly, is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to microbial contamination. The products are...
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.
McDonald's responds to claims its burgers are shrinking
We've all heard about chocolate bars getting smaller over the years, but what about burgers?. I know, it had never really crossed my mind either, but there's some people out there who think there is a big conspiracy going on at McDonald's. Rumours began doing the rounds when someone compared...
iheart.com
Capri Sun Recalls Issues Recall - Pouches May Contain Cleaning Chemicals
Kraft Heinz is announcing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.
