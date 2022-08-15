Read full article on original website
Related
Collapsed culvert in Kanawha County still causing unwanted lake
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An unwanted lake has popped up along Greenbrier Street, and residents are not happy about it. “We just need to get this fixed,” said Lisa Teel, daughter of Joyce Evans. It has been three days since Monday’s storm, and Teel’s mom, Joyce Evans, still has an inch of rainwater in […]
Metro News
Clean-up efforts continue in Kanawha and Fayette counties in wake of flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials in Kanawha and Fayette counties continued assessing damage from Monday’s flood on Wednesday as residents and crews resumed cleaning up debris. A state of emergency remains in effect for Kanawha and Fayette counties. More than 100 homes were affected by the high water, which...
WVDOH road crews gaining ground to clear mudslides and reopen roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties continue to work long hours to clear mudslides and reopen roads in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by heavy localized thunderstorms. “The Cannelton Hollow area and...
Metro News
Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and… ” said the […]
Flooding leads to possible raw sewage discharge in West Virginia state waters
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
WHSV
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
More than 100 Campbells Creek households report flooding damage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were awakened by rain around 4:30 a.m. and had to be on the move the whole day. New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding...
Flood relief site opens in Smithers, West Virginia
SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) — Flood relief sites are now open in some of the areas impacted by Monday’s storm. Smithers, West Virginia, was one area hit particularly hard, and now they are in the relief phase. For hours, some volunteers were at the old Valley High School bagging, stacking, and loading items for the victims. […]
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
WVDOH Crews Working Through “Mud Soup” and Rockfalls to Repair Flood Damaged Roads
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTP–West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help flood damaged areas recover following excessive rainfall on August 15, 2022, declared a State of Emergency by Governor Jim Justice for Fayette and Kanawha Counties. “Our crews in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
Metro News
Agencies considering options after Fayette sewer line destroyed in flood
MOUNT OLIVE, W.Va. — The state Department of Environmental Protection and other agencies are working on a plan to change sewage treatment at Mount Olive State Prison in Fayette County after the sewer line below the prison was destroyed in Monday’s flash flood. State DEP Secretary Harold Ward...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Raleigh County on Friday
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, August 19, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00...
‘There are times we felt helpless’: Crews combat flood damage
UPDATE: Doppler radar estimates show more than 6 inches of rain fell in parts of Kanawha County in the early morning hours of Monday. WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – First responders had an early start to their morning in multiple counties throughout the state, after flash flooding tore communities apart. Crews were called to Rutledge Road […]
Metro News
Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department giving free tetanus shots for local flood workers
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) will offer free tetanus shots to people working in the Eastern Kanawha County flash flood zone. A team from the health department will be administering the shots at Point Lick Gospel Tabernacle, located at 187 Point Lick Drive in Charleston, from 9 a.m. to […]
Metro News
Significant damage from Monday flash flood in Fayette County
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue looked concerned as he gave a briefing to first responders in the Smithers area Monday morning. Water in several nearby hollows was still up and a lot of the area was in accessible. He prepared volunteer firemen, EMT’s and other volunteers for where they would need to do house to house checks to make sure everybody was okay and accounted for after a night of torrential flooding.
Comments / 0