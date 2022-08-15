ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Metro News

Red Cross, WV VOAD moves in to flood zone to offer relief

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers are in flood ravaged parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties to offer cleaning supplies, resources and other basic needs after Monday’s storm damaged more than 100 homes. The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is among the groups who responded to the flood. “We...
WHSV

Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
WOWK 13 News

Greenbrier Street in Charleston still underwater from flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It has been over 24 hours since floodwaters came rushing through Kanawha County, destroying homes and leaving behind debris. The floodwater has begun to recede across the county, but residents along Greenbrier Street said their homes are still underwater. “There’s eight inches of water in my house,” said Joyce Evans, […]
WOWK 13 News

Flood relief site opens in Smithers, West Virginia

SMITHERS, WV (WOWK) — Flood relief sites are now open in some of the areas impacted by Monday’s storm. Smithers, West Virginia, was one area hit particularly hard, and now they are in the relief phase. For hours, some volunteers were at the old Valley High School bagging, stacking, and loading items for the victims. […]
WVNS

Flooding causes major concern in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Ongoing flash flooding on Monday, August 15, 2022, caused major issues in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatch gave 59News the following information in regards to road closures. Route 60 near Midland Trail at Chimney Corner due to a mudslide Route 39 is closed due to a mudslide The DOH is […]
Metro News

Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
Metro News

Significant damage from Monday flash flood in Fayette County

SMITHERS, W.Va. — Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue looked concerned as he gave a briefing to first responders in the Smithers area Monday morning. Water in several nearby hollows was still up and a lot of the area was in accessible. He prepared volunteer firemen, EMT’s and other volunteers for where they would need to do house to house checks to make sure everybody was okay and accounted for after a night of torrential flooding.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

