ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Shame on them

Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

CAROLYN MUMME

Carolyn Mumme, 71, of Pocatello, passed away on August 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 19, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 p.m. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome. com.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday

POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
103.5 KISSFM

Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal

We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Daily SkyWest flight with early morning departure, evening arrival returns to Pocatello airport

POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival. Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Responsibility#Frauds#Pocatello City Council
Idaho State Journal

Concern

I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Tournament set to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity

POCATELLO — The first-ever Gateway Habitat for Humanity Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the bags fly starting at 10 a.m. There are three divisions — competitive, intermediate and novice — and there are cash prizes for the winners of each division. Cost to play is $25 per person. BJ Fillingame, vice...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastidahonews.com

Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial

AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
AMMON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays

IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
isu.edu

Idaho State University Mourns the Passing of Chris Jackson

Christina (Chris) Jackson, an integral member of the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy family, or “pharmily” as they call it, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home in Wasilla, AK. At 43, Chris leaves behind two young children and other family members who will miss her most deeply.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Cornhole tournament set for Saturday to raise funds for Gateway Habitat for Humanity

POCATELLO — The first-ever Gateway Habitat for Humanity Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the bags fly starting at 10 a.m. There are three divisions — competitive, intermediate and novice — and there are cash prizes for the winners of each division. Cost to play is $25 per person.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy