Shame on them
Has the city of Pocatello lost its collective mind? Roger Bray is a good man who has served the city with distinction and has given his life to the community. That he would be accused of racism is ridiculous. Speaking of diversity in relation to policing is not racist. And speaking up about budgets is the job of every council member. That a recall effort is now underway is preposterous. If the residents of Pocatello truly want budgetary approval to fall to one man, then by all means have a city manager system. But stop pretending that what is happening...
CAROLYN MUMME
Carolyn Mumme, 71, of Pocatello, passed away on August 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 2:00 p.m. on Friday August 19, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 1:00-1:45 p.m. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome. com.
'A NEW CHAPTER': Owners of Maag Prescription prepare for retirement, plan to hold customer appreciation barbecue on Friday
POCATELLO — When Greg Maag first started working for his father’s pharmacy in the early 1960s, he was 14 years old and delivered prescriptions via bicycle along the streets of Pocatello during the summer. Now, after 45 years of owning and running Maag Prescription and Medical Supply in downtown Pocatello, he and his wife, Kathy, are set to retire and hand the reins of the oldest pharmacy in town to their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Traci Maag. ...
Builders may be able to connect to sewer system during curtailment. Here’s how
SHELLEY — Building projects in parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties have been in limbo for some time due to a restriction placed on new connections to the sewer system. But there is hope in sight as some more sewer capacity has been created. “We know there are some...
Live In Idaho? Keep A Look Out For This Rabid Animal
We really, really didn't need another thing to worry about in 2022. We're on the tail-end of covid, gas prices are still in flux, and we're supposed to wait another year for the final season of Stranger Things?. 2022 is tough. Yet, here we are with another story about something...
Daily SkyWest flight with early morning departure, evening arrival returns to Pocatello airport
POCATELLO — SkyWest Airlines will soon bring back part its previous flight schedule to the Pocatello Regional Airport featuring an early morning departure and evening arrival. Beginning Oct. 6, local travelers can depart from the Pocatello airport at 6:40 a.m. to Salt Lake City and return the same day at 6:51 p.m. following a nine-month period in which the only flight to Salt Lake City arrived in the Gate City at 12:41 p.m. and departed 40 minutes later, according to Kristy Heinz, the management assistant...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers
The Pocatello Police Department is welcoming two new officers. The post Pocatello Police welcomes 2 new officers appeared first on Local News 8.
Concern
I read with concern, the moving letter from Dr. Fahim Rahim to Councilman Roger Bray (Idaho State Journal, 8/4/2022). Bray’s comments crediting low crime with a primarily white community is only a symptom of long-standing prejudices, a poignant reminder of similar, sometimes vocal but more frequently whispered, community conversations. The best outcome from recent developments would be a sincere community conversation and a reckoning with those marginalized by misconceptions about those who are different. ...
Tournament set to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity
POCATELLO — The first-ever Gateway Habitat for Humanity Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday at the Mountain View Event Center, 1567 Way to Grace in Pocatello. Check-in is at 9 a.m., and the bags fly starting at 10 a.m. There are three divisions — competitive, intermediate and novice — and there are cash prizes for the winners of each division. Cost to play is $25 per person. BJ Fillingame, vice...
Ammon man linked to white supremacist group to go to trial
AMMON — A 21-year-old Ammon man believed to be connected to a white supremacist group that had plans to disrupt a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event will go to trial. Richard Jacob Jessop was one of 31 people arrested near Coeur d’Alene in June. Jessop plead not guilty...
3 things to know this morning – August 15, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. The Moose Fire is now 34% contained and is still under investigation. The Woodtick Fire is currently burning 5,543 acres as of the latest report. 2. Idaho’s trigger law abortion ban will be...
Roundabout construction south of Idaho Falls nearing completion after multiple delays
IDAHO FALLS – Construction delays on a road project south of Idaho Falls have been a headache for drivers the last several months. This spring, the Idaho Transportation Department began installing two roundabouts off Interstate 15 at Exit 113 by Love’s Travel Stop. With Doug Andrus Distributing on the east side, the interchange gets a lot of semi truck traffic and the idea behind putting a roundabout on both sides of the exit was to improve safety and flow of vehicles.
Idaho State University Mourns the Passing of Chris Jackson
Christina (Chris) Jackson, an integral member of the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy family, or “pharmily” as they call it, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at her home in Wasilla, AK. At 43, Chris leaves behind two young children and other family members who will miss her most deeply.
Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months
The Climate Prediction Center has just predicted we are most likely going to see above average temperatures and dry conditions for the long term future. The post Hot and dry summer is leading to more hot and dry conditions in the coming months appeared first on Local News 8.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pocatello, ID metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Life Lessons: Dr. David Hill shares how he helped his wife prepare for death
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
