kxel.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doubles down on busing migrants to NYC amid feud with Mayor Eric Adams
(NEW YORK) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defended sending buses of migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Democrat-led cities amid a feud with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who accused Abbott of using migrants as “political pawns” amid a crisis on the southern border. Abbott and...
azbigmedia.com
How much does it cost to have a baby in Arizona? Here’s a look
Between labor and delivery, health insurance and childcare, the cost to have a baby in Arizona is more than $27,892, according to an analysis by QuoteWizard. Health insurance, child care, unexpected medical fees: The cost of having a child can go far beyond labor and delivery. We found that having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.
KTAR.com
Here’s why a portion of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s new border wall was temporarily knocked over
PHOENIX — Within days of announcing action to fill in border wall gaps near Yuma, a portion of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s new barrier was temporarily knocked over Monday morning. Ducey’s office said the toppled shipping containers weren’t a result of strong weather, but were caused by humans....
Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where
Arizona, like most other states, closely tracks abortions in a way that isn’t done for many other medical procedures and publishes annual reports that allow the state and public to see a variety of statistics about abortions. From those annual reports, we can see what abortion access in Arizona looks like: Who is getting the […] The post Abortions in Arizona: What the data says about who gets them, when, how and where appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Arizonans are renting out their backyard with 'Sniffspot'
In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. A new mental health clinic aims to help teens and children with round-the-clock availability. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Phoenix still faces staggering pension debt
Arizona municipalities, counties and fire districts last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to the fund that pays the pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But those government entities still have a long way...
Remembering those lost in Flight 255
Tuesday marks 35 years since a plane bound for Phoenix crashed in Michigan, killing more than 150 people.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Weekly Gas Price Update for Week of August 15, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.09/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,269 stations in Arizona. Prices in Arizona are 76.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
KTAR.com
Where are the teachers? A look at Arizona’s struggle to fill positions
PHOENIX — Elementary teachers are some of the hardest jobs to fill for schools in Arizona, according to a new survey assessing the ongoing statewide teacher shortage. “When somebody asks me what teaching job is hard to fill, I tell them the number one unfilled position is in elementary education – kindergarten through 6th grade,” Justin Wing, data analyst for the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
KGUN 9
17-year-old girl attends elite National Flight Academy
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KNXV) — Her feet may be back on the ground, but Xitlali Vazquez’s thoughts and eyes remain on the sky. The 17-year-old recently returned to her home in Arizona after spending eight weeks in North Carolina. She was selected as one of just 20 high schoolers across the nation to attend the elite National Flight Academy.
fox10phoenix.com
Water Crisis: Arizona, other states bracing for steep cuts as drought persists
A number of states, including Arizona, are under a tight deadline to figure out how they will reduce water usage by 15 percent. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more.
midutahradio.com
Arizona Man Found Dead In Kane County
(Kane County, UT) — The Utah Medical Examiner is looking into the death of an Arizona man found over the weekend in Kane County. Eighty-year-old Roger Stricklett of Phoenix was reported missing by his family on Saturday. Searchers found his truck still running near the Dry Fork turnoff in Kane County on Saturday evening. His body was found about three miles from his truck early Sunday morning. Searchers estimated Stricklett walked about ten miles before he died.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
Visit Dillon's Western Trails Ranch location.
There are four Dillons restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona, and the surrounding area. If driving up to Wickenburg, Arizona, or on a long journey to Las Vegas, Nevada, you will be driving by the Western Trails Ranch. It is definitely worth stopping by and checking out. Bikers welcome.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gun Owner Detains Murder Suspect
A good guy with a gun in Arizona last week detained a suspect who allegedly intentionally ran another man over with his car. “Mesa Police Officers arrested 61-year-old John Lagana after he used his vehicle to run over and kill a man in east Mesa,” the Mesa Police Department said. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 63-year-old Christopher Heimer.”
fox10phoenix.com
Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during Chandler health emergency
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A group of women now have a strange story to tell, after what happened in the East Valley. Kristi Anderson-Schmidt says she had a few friends come to visit last weekend. They went out to dinner at a restaurant near Chandler Mall when all of a sudden, one of them fainted from a possible heat stroke.
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
phoenixmag.com
11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week
This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Fire Department Opens Applications for Firefighter Recruit and Fire Emergency Dispatcher
The Phoenix Fire Department is now hiring for multiple positions. If you would like to join the team and become a Phoenix Firefighter or Fire Emergency Dispatcher now is the time. Applications for firefighter recruit opened Monday, August 15, 2022 and will close August 29, 2022. . There are several steps...
ABC 15 News
Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets
For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
