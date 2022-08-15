ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ars Technica

Loathsome anti-vax group run by RFK Jr gets Meta permaban—finally

Yesterday, the anti-vaccine group the Children’s Health Defense celebrated the spread of poliovirus in New York, mocking health officials spreading awareness that polio is vaccine-preventable. Today, CHD reports that the group was also permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram yesterday. A screenshot of Meta’s notification in its press release says that the ban is due to CHD’s practice of spreading "misinformation that could cause physical harm."
PUBLIC HEALTH
inputmag.com

Amazon claims FTC is 'harassing' executives like Bezos and Jassy

Amazon has filed a complaint accusing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of “harassing” top executives like CEO Andy Jassy and founder Jeff Bezos. Amazon claims the FTC is “unduly burdensome” on its employees — pulling a page from Elon Musk’s playbook, it seems. The...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Snap may be a camera company, but only its software sells

Snap might not be making a sequel to the Pixy drone after all. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Snapchat maker is “sunsetting future development” on its easy-to-use drone, seemingly in part of a broader effort to cut costs after the company’s second-quarter earnings. Snap isn’t...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

How to protect your Signal account to the extreme with Registration Lock

Earlier this week, Signal revealed that attackers had access to phone numbers belonging to 1,900 users. Signal is one of the most encrypted messaging apps available, which thankfully stopped the attackers from accessing anyone’s message history or profile information. The attackers utilized Twilio, an SMS verification service, as the...
TECHNOLOGY
The Atlantic

The New Era of Political Violence Is Here

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Schizophrenic influencers feel abandoned by TikTok

Kody Green first started experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia in 2013, during his sophomore year of college. He was plagued by hallucinations of faceless figures he referred to as “shadow people” and paranoid delusions that nefarious medics were coming to take him to a mental facility. He believed that he could read others’ minds and hear their thoughts.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
inputmag.com

Airbnb's new 'anti-party technology' won't actually shut down your rager

Airbnb this week announced that it will be introducing “anti-party technology” to squash attempts at using home listings as party destinations. (Yes, that’s really what they’re calling it.) The new technology builds on a COVID-era policy that banned all parties at Airbnb listings — a policy that was codified into permanency earlier this summer.
TECHNOLOGY

