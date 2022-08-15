Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Republicans overreached on abortion ban and are seeing erosion of Latino support, Democratic pollster says
Republicans, not Democrats, are experiencing greater erosion of Latino voter support, in part because of the overturning of the landmark ruling that made abortion legal, a Democratic pollster said Wednesday. Fernand Amandi, a principal with Bendixen & Amandi, said in the key states of Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania — which...
Trump's Truth Social — where users called for violence against FBI agents — notes in its fine print that it would turn over user information to the feds
Users can't count on anonymity to dodge possible legal issues if they post threats online, a former prosecutor told Insider.
Boebert Vows 'Even More' Groomer Tweets After Coming 'Only Third' on List
A report said the GOP congresswoman has the third most influential Twitter account promoting the "hateful groomer narrative."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exclusive-New Biden abortion rights push addresses both women and men
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Cheered by a decisive win for abortion rights in a Kansas vote and eyeing November midterm elections, the White House is launching a push for abortion access that aims to influence men as well as women, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
Highly restrictive abortion laws that recently passed in Louisiana have sparked confusion that may have caused a woman to be denied an abortion for her nonviable pregnancy — despite the fact that, even under the draconian new legislation, the procedure should have been permitted. The pregnant woman, Nancy Davis,...
Title X advocates worry that birth control may go the same way as abortion
A Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. Now there's a big push to increase funding for Title X, a federal program that offers birth control and other reproductive care to low-income patients.
disneydining.com
Texas Representative Worries Companies Like Disney Are Creating Hostile Work Environments For Women
With the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, many companies have come out in support of abortion rights. Disney is one of those companies. They have vowed to help women travel to access abortions. Representative Michael Cloud, R-Texas, however, worries this could have an unintended consequence. He sent letters to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The far-right disinformation pipeline that now spans the globe goes straight from Trumpland to Australia
Over the weekend, anti-Covid vaccine protestors in Melbourne decided they’d block entry areas to a succession of city hospitals, including the Royal Children’s hospital. Protestors carried placards with slogans such as: “Vaxxing our kids is child abuse”, “WHO Chief accused of genocide” and “They say it’s covid, it’s just the flu.”
Woman Refusing to Be on 'Standby' to Help Sister in Labor Sparks Debate
"She is having a baby, not popping to Wetherspoons for a pint," one user said.
Ars Technica
Loathsome anti-vax group run by RFK Jr gets Meta permaban—finally
Yesterday, the anti-vaccine group the Children’s Health Defense celebrated the spread of poliovirus in New York, mocking health officials spreading awareness that polio is vaccine-preventable. Today, CHD reports that the group was also permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram yesterday. A screenshot of Meta’s notification in its press release says that the ban is due to CHD’s practice of spreading "misinformation that could cause physical harm."
inputmag.com
Amazon claims FTC is 'harassing' executives like Bezos and Jassy
Amazon has filed a complaint accusing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of “harassing” top executives like CEO Andy Jassy and founder Jeff Bezos. Amazon claims the FTC is “unduly burdensome” on its employees — pulling a page from Elon Musk’s playbook, it seems. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inputmag.com
Snap may be a camera company, but only its software sells
Snap might not be making a sequel to the Pixy drone after all. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Snapchat maker is “sunsetting future development” on its easy-to-use drone, seemingly in part of a broader effort to cut costs after the company’s second-quarter earnings. Snap isn’t...
inputmag.com
How to protect your Signal account to the extreme with Registration Lock
Earlier this week, Signal revealed that attackers had access to phone numbers belonging to 1,900 users. Signal is one of the most encrypted messaging apps available, which thankfully stopped the attackers from accessing anyone’s message history or profile information. The attackers utilized Twilio, an SMS verification service, as the...
The Atlantic publishes article mocking 'the right' over concerns about violent pro-abortion group
The Atlantic published a piece Friday that mocked conservatives for expressing concern about Jane's Revenge, a violent pro-abortion group that has targeted churches and pregnancy resource centers for arson and vandalism across the United States. The article, titled "The Right's New Boogeyman," also has a provocative subtitle: "A mysterious pro-abortion-rights...
The New Era of Political Violence Is Here
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. I’ve been thinking about the threats against law enforcement and Trump’s barely veiled warning...
Older macOS apps could still be vulnerable to a devastating security flaw
A new security flaw takes advantage of when Macs restart. DEPOSIT PHOTOSThe researcher who discovered this flaw informed Apple in 2020. There are patches, but older applications could still be at risk.
protocol.com
Trump ordered social media screening for US visas. The Biden White House is defending it.
Would you feel comfortable if a U.S. immigration official reviewed all that you post on Facebook, Reddit, Snapchat, Twitter or even YouTube? Would it change what you decide to post or whom you talk to online? Perhaps you’ve said something critical of the U.S. government. Perhaps you’ve jokingly threatened to whack someone.
inputmag.com
Schizophrenic influencers feel abandoned by TikTok
Kody Green first started experiencing symptoms of schizophrenia in 2013, during his sophomore year of college. He was plagued by hallucinations of faceless figures he referred to as “shadow people” and paranoid delusions that nefarious medics were coming to take him to a mental facility. He believed that he could read others’ minds and hear their thoughts.
inputmag.com
Airbnb's new 'anti-party technology' won't actually shut down your rager
Airbnb this week announced that it will be introducing “anti-party technology” to squash attempts at using home listings as party destinations. (Yes, that’s really what they’re calling it.) The new technology builds on a COVID-era policy that banned all parties at Airbnb listings — a policy that was codified into permanency earlier this summer.
Comments / 5