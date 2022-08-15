ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massac County, IL

thunderboltradio.com

Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten

A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
UNION CITY, TN
920wmok.com

Southern 7 Union County WIC Recipients to Receive Farmers Market Vouchers

Now through the end of October, Union County families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) through Southern 7 Health Department will receive a $30 voucher, in addition to their regular monthly allotment, to spend at Union County Farmers Market in Anna. “The program...
UNION COUNTY, IL
radionwtn.com

Kindergarten Dismissal Time Moved to 2:35 P.M. at UCES

A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students at Union City Elementary School has been announced and will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day instead of 2:45 p.m. The change is being made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of and...
UNION CITY, TN
Massac County, IL
Education
County
Massac County, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Education
westkentuckystar.com

WKCTC offering 12-week online classes

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering 12-week classes beginning in September, aimed at helping students get a jump start on the spring semester. The online classes begin on September 12 and meet Tuesday evenings, with the goal of helping students save time and money. The F.A.S.T. Track Evening...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors. The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25. The event will be held at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
kbsi23.com

$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
CARBONDALE, IL
920wmok.com

WMOK News Check – Wednesday – August 17, 2022

WMOK Metropolis – Serving Metropolis and the surrounding area since 1951. 93.7FM 920AM and streaming worldwide at 920wmok.com. Today – Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83°. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62°. Thursday –...
METROPOLIS, IL
mercy.com

New Satellite Clinic Expands Access to Robotic Surgery

In 2018, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital was proud to be the first hospital in the Paducah, Ky. region with robotic-assisted general surgery. And today, we are expanding access to our robotic surgeons, Clinton Kaufman, DO (pictured above, right) and Alice Higdon, DO (pictured above, left), by opening a new satellite clinic: Mercy Health — Marshall General Surgery.
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

Carbondale to build downtown entertainment venue with $2M grant

CARBONDALE - The City of Carbondale will receive a $2,055,040 Rebuild Illinois grant to help construct a Downtown Entertainment & Events Plaza on Washington Street. "This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing City staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," said City Manager Gary Williams.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis

MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
MARION, KY
wfcnnews.com

FCAC adoption fees waived for one year thanks to donor

BENTON - Adoption fees for both dogs and cats at the Franklin County Animal Control will be waived for the next year thanks to a donation. According to staff, a donation was given to the shelter from an individual that calls Benton his hometown. Other new equipment was also donated...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor

Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
CARBONDALE, IL
thunderboltradio.com

104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City

A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City

An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
CALVERT CITY, KY
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Theresa 'Terri' Henry of Carbondale

Theresa "Terri" Henry, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home in Carbondale. Terri was born Sept. 26, 1955, in St. Louis, Mo. Her parents are William and Sally (Winfield) Walters. Terri married John "Mike" Henry on July 18, 1998, in Carbondale. She worked as a real...
CARBONDALE, IL

Community Policy