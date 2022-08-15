Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Dismissal Time Change Announced for Union City Kindergarten
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students is now in effect at Union City Elementary School. Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day, instead of the previous time of 2:45. The change was made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of, and...
920wmok.com
Southern 7 Union County WIC Recipients to Receive Farmers Market Vouchers
Now through the end of October, Union County families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Women, Infants, and Children’s (WIC) through Southern 7 Health Department will receive a $30 voucher, in addition to their regular monthly allotment, to spend at Union County Farmers Market in Anna. “The program...
920wmok.com
Southern 7 to Hold 7th Annual Tour de Seven 5K in Hardin County
Southern 7 Health Department (S7HD) will hold its 7th “Tour de Seven” – Fall into Fitness 5K Run/Walk in Rosiclare on October 1 during the town’s annual Fluorspar Festival. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a local food pantry in Hardin County.
radionwtn.com
Kindergarten Dismissal Time Moved to 2:35 P.M. at UCES
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students at Union City Elementary School has been announced and will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day instead of 2:45 p.m. The change is being made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of and...
westkentuckystar.com
WKCTC offering 12-week online classes
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering 12-week classes beginning in September, aimed at helping students get a jump start on the spring semester. The online classes begin on September 12 and meet Tuesday evenings, with the goal of helping students save time and money. The F.A.S.T. Track Evening...
KFVS12
City of Anna and Carbondale receive hundreds of thousands in grant money to improve their downtown's
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than $100 million in grants were awarded to city’s across the state of Illinois for the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets capital program. Only two communities in southern Illinois were awarded money, Carbondale and Anna. Leaders in both communities are making plans to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
KFVS12
Ameren Illinois to hold energy boot camp for seniors
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois is holding an information session to answer questions and offer ways to save money on energy usage for seniors. The utility provider is hosting an ‘Energy Wise Senior Boot Camp’ in Murphysboro on Thursday, August 25. The event will be held at...
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
920wmok.com
WMOK News Check – Wednesday – August 17, 2022
WMOK Metropolis – Serving Metropolis and the surrounding area since 1951. 93.7FM 920AM and streaming worldwide at 920wmok.com. Today – Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 83°. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 62°. Thursday –...
mercy.com
New Satellite Clinic Expands Access to Robotic Surgery
In 2018, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital was proud to be the first hospital in the Paducah, Ky. region with robotic-assisted general surgery. And today, we are expanding access to our robotic surgeons, Clinton Kaufman, DO (pictured above, right) and Alice Higdon, DO (pictured above, left), by opening a new satellite clinic: Mercy Health — Marshall General Surgery.
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale to build downtown entertainment venue with $2M grant
CARBONDALE - The City of Carbondale will receive a $2,055,040 Rebuild Illinois grant to help construct a Downtown Entertainment & Events Plaza on Washington Street. "This is another big win for Carbondale, and it wouldn't be possible without the amazing City staff who continue to find ways to bring resources to our community," said City Manager Gary Williams.
dailyegyptian.com
Veo works with Carbondale to ensure safe experience for e-scooter riders and the public
People in Carbondale may have noticed scooters over the past few weeks parked in groups on the side of the road, or resting solo on a sidewalk. In mid-July, Veo, a company that offers short term rentals for electric scooters, expanded its business to include the greater Carbondale area. More...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis
MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
wfcnnews.com
FCAC adoption fees waived for one year thanks to donor
BENTON - Adoption fees for both dogs and cats at the Franklin County Animal Control will be waived for the next year thanks to a donation. According to staff, a donation was given to the shelter from an individual that calls Benton his hometown. Other new equipment was also donated...
KFVS12
Funeral arrangements set for wife of Carbondale Mayor
Zander Trainer is one of 25 finalists in the Kids Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center gifted fire truck for new program. The Jackson Fire Department donated a fire truck for the CTC's new science fire program. Anna, Carbondale receive grant money to spruce-up...
thunderboltradio.com
104.9 KYTN/105.7 "The Quake" Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City
A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com
Theresa 'Terri' Henry of Carbondale
Theresa "Terri" Henry, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at her home in Carbondale. Terri was born Sept. 26, 1955, in St. Louis, Mo. Her parents are William and Sally (Winfield) Walters. Terri married John "Mike" Henry on July 18, 1998, in Carbondale. She worked as a real...
spotonillinois.com
Q4: seven inmates sentenced in Williamson County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Makanda tennis player Marat Muckelroy won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 28,355th, falling from 27,458th from the beginning of the month. Their 30 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Comments / 0