Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

OU announces additional places to tailgate ahead of football season

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced additional places to tailgate ahead of football season. We are just over two weeks away from the start of football season in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, OU announced there will be more places to tailgate, but there is a catch: it will...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach

OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU announces expanded private tailgating sections for 2022 football season

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced that it's expanding private tailgating areas for the 2022 football season. University officials said in a news release that private tailgating will include two expanded areas near the Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue intersection. The first is on the northeast corner...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OKC Spark announces new head coach of softball team

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark announced their new head coach of the softball team. OKC is one step closer to a brand-new professional team. The OKC Spark softball team has a new head coach. KOCO 5 got an interview with the new head coach, Amber Flores. Flores...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Centre Daily

Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News

Oklahoma’s basketball team just got better — officially. Combo guard Joe Bamisile received an immediate NCAA eligibility waiver for the upcoming season, the school announced on Wednesday. Bamisile and fellow two-time transfer Grant Sherfield have both received waivers for the upcoming season and are eligible to play right...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
STILLWATER, OK
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Sooners quarterback pledges donations to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' quarterback pledged donations to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health. With the new Name, Image and Likeness Supreme Court ruling, athletes across the country are taking advantage of the deals. General Booty, the newly-signed Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, is dedicating a percentage of his earnings to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.
NORMAN, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

AJ Ferrari Charged with Third-Degree Burglary

Former Oklahoma State national champion wrestler AJ Ferrari was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened July 17, just two weeks after Ferrari was charged with sexual battery — an ongoing legal process. The burglary charge also includes a count of petit larceny. No arraignment has been set for this case.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

