Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOCO
OU announces additional places to tailgate ahead of football season
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced additional places to tailgate ahead of football season. We are just over two weeks away from the start of football season in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, OU announced there will be more places to tailgate, but there is a catch: it will...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Spark names Amber Flores as head coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — The new professional softball team coming to Oklahoma City now has a head coach. The Oklahoma City Spark has tabbed Amber Flores, who coaches at Seminole State University and was a standout at OU, will lead the team during its inaugural season in June 2023. Flores...
KOCO
OU announces expanded private tailgating sections for 2022 football season
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma announced that it's expanding private tailgating areas for the 2022 football season. University officials said in a news release that private tailgating will include two expanded areas near the Lindsey Street and Jenkins Avenue intersection. The first is on the northeast corner...
KOCO
OKC Spark announces new head coach of softball team
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Spark announced their new head coach of the softball team. OKC is one step closer to a brand-new professional team. The OKC Spark softball team has a new head coach. KOCO 5 got an interview with the new head coach, Amber Flores. Flores...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News On 6
Cale Gundy Makes First Public Appearance Since OU Resignation
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cale Gundy made his first public appearance since his sudden resignation from the University of Oklahoma football team. Gundy talked to players at Millwood High School about passion and what true accountability looks like.
Former star Cowboys wrestler charged with Third-Degree Burglary
A former Oklahoma State University (OSU) wrestler, who was charged with sexual battery earlier in August, has now been charged with Burglary in the Third-Degree in a separate case. ‘AJ’ Ferrari was charged Burglary in the Third-Degree and Petit Larceny on August 17, according to OSCN. The date of...
Oklahoma football loses defensive leader for the season with injury
Oklahoma football lost linebacker T.D. Roof, the son of defensive coordinator Ted Rood, to a season-ending injury during fall camp. The Oklahoma Sooners are entering a new defensive era under head coach Brett Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof. It’ll be difficult enough to get the squad ready to go...
KOCO
OCCC president to be inducted into Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame
OKLAHOMA CITY — The president of Oklahoma City Community College is about to receive a new honor. Dr. Mautra Staley Jones will be one of 11 named into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame. "This honor is particularly special as I want to live my life as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
Centre Daily
Oklahoma Transfer Joe Bamisile Finally Gets His Big News
Oklahoma’s basketball team just got better — officially. Combo guard Joe Bamisile received an immediate NCAA eligibility waiver for the upcoming season, the school announced on Wednesday. Bamisile and fellow two-time transfer Grant Sherfield have both received waivers for the upcoming season and are eligible to play right...
KOCO
Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
Oklahoma football: Sooners in reach of highest-ranked recruiting class in recent memory
At the end of May, Oklahoma football recruiting commitments for the class of 2023 stood at three and was ranked 41st in the country by the college football recruiting staff at 247Sports. The Sooners added five more in the month of June, and since July 1, Oklahoma has been on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Gov. Stitt hosts ceremonial signing for new opportunity educational for Oklahoma troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill signed into law provides an educational opportunity for Oklahoma state troopers. Senate Bill 338 strips away some barriers to education for Oklahoma law enforcement officers. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the new law that allows Oklahoma state troopers to get required college credits while...
KOCO
Sooners quarterback pledges donations to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' quarterback pledged donations to Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health. With the new Name, Image and Likeness Supreme Court ruling, athletes across the country are taking advantage of the deals. General Booty, the newly-signed Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, is dedicating a percentage of his earnings to the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health.
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
pistolsfiringblog.com
AJ Ferrari Charged with Third-Degree Burglary
Former Oklahoma State national champion wrestler AJ Ferrari was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened July 17, just two weeks after Ferrari was charged with sexual battery — an ongoing legal process. The burglary charge also includes a count of petit larceny. No arraignment has been set for this case.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Comments / 0