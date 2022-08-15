Read full article on original website
Unveiling of new Bases Loaded sculpture to bring baseball greats and former President to Williamsport
South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history. This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
Stereogum
Another ’90s Alt-Rock Fest Has Been Canceled At The Last Minute
Rough times for the ’90s pop-alternative nostalgia market. Last week San Pedro, CA’s Flannel Nation festival, which was to feature a smattering of decent-to-disreputable alternative radio types ranging from Sugar Ray to Soul Asylum to Sponge, was canceled after key performers Everclear, Candlebox, and Filter dropped out. The bands cited logistical shortfalls following a last-minute venue change.
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit. Little League International said that the incident occurred early Monday inside...
Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
May this sample of Little League sportsmanship spread across the fall season
Hoping for a little symmetry as the Little League World Series and high school football season begin
FOX43.com
Injured Little League player improving
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The 75th Little League World Series started Wednesday, but it hasn't been all fun and games this week in South Williamsport. One player fell out of his bunk bed early Monday morning and suffered a serious head injury. Easton Oliverson, 12, was flown to Geisinger...
FOX43.com
Penn College student chefs cooking for Little Leaguers
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Student chefs at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport will be put to the test over the next two weeks. The culinary students are responsible for feeding all the players and coaches at the Little League World Series. "Pretty great to know that we are...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
pahomepage.com
Twelfth Night at the Yuengling Mansion
PA Live (WBRE) — This summer’s show is Twelfth Night at the Schuylkill County Council for the Arts (Yuengling Mansion) in Pottsville, PA. Show dates are August 18th to 20th at 7PM and August 21st at 5PM. Learn more on their website, schuylkillfreeshakespeare.org.
Amazon delivery station officially opens in Lycoming County
MONTGOMERY, Pa. — From a closure to new beginnings in Lycoming County. The official grand opening of a new Amazon delivery station near Montgomery. Since May, more than 300,00 packages have gone through the facility in Clinton Township. It's essentially the final stop for packages before they are out...
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
FOX43.com
Making cards for comfort in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — In Berwick, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and North Warren Street, is Mel's Bar. A favorite place for a drink for some locals, but something else is happening here. Patrons are sitting here making get well soon and sympathy cards. "So this is the least...
DJ credited with saving children from accused killer
Berwick, Pa. — A disc jockey is being hailed as a hero for saving a group of children from an accused homicidal driver Saturday night. DJ Brent Beckley suffered a broken wrist and ribs, a fractured collarbone, and internal injuries when he leapt in front of a car reportedly being driven by Adrian Sura Reyes at a fundraiser organized by Intoxicology Department in Berwick. A small group of children, including...
Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden announced he has rescheduled his visit to Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County after his previous visit was canceled. A representative from Biden’s office told Eyewitness News that Biden will be going to the Marts Center at Wilkes University on August 30 to talk about his “Safer America Plan” to […]
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Canton Classic Car Show
The Canton Classic Car Show took place on Friday, August 12 in downtown Canton. Over 40 unique cars were on display, from restored classics to American muscle. Event organizer Dean Vanderpool was present with his own vehicle, an unusual orange Volkswagen Thing. “We’ve had it about three years. My like...
Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County
BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story. Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick. The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next...
Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop promises to serve 'all your smoking needs'
Williamsport, Pa. — Smokey Smoke Smoke Shop just opened this month in Williamsport for all your smoking needs. The business, owned by Gavin Gordon, who also owns Gordon Disposal, opened Aug. 2 on Frey Ave. Gordon said the unique name for the store came from his kwitra, an Algerian instrument and Arabic word that directly translates to “small guitar," which he calls “smokey smoke.” ...
This Pa. city is in top 10 of Realtor.com’s ‘2022 ‘Hottest ZIP Codes in America’
Most of the “Hottest ZIP Codes” in America for 2022 are in New England. But, one Pa. city did make the top 10 list from Realtor.com. Another town in Pennsylvania came in at No. 34. Realtor.com says the ZIP codes ranking represents where “homes sold in just over...
