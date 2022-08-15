Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
FOX Sports
Mike Gundy saying Oklahoma and Texas 'took the money and ran' means this | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young reacts to Mike Gundy’s comments about Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. Gundy was quoted as saying ‘People can talk about all the reasons, but that’s why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them’ in an interview with ESPN.
Yardbarker
OSU's Mike Gundy blasts Oklahoma and Texas for SEC move: 'That's why they did it...all for the money'
Mike Gundy is one heck of a quote. He's no Mike Leach, but Oklahoma State's head coach has provided some exceptional sound over the years. None may ever be better than his infamous"I'm a man, I'm 40," rant, but his frank and honest thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma bolting the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC are right up there.
Ohio State football's starting and ending AP Poll ranking since 2000
The Associated Press College Football Poll has been around since the mid-1930s and Ohio State has been an almost constant somewhere in the rankings — hardly ever out of them. Yes, there are some down years like every program, but when you start looking at monster programs that continually have lofty rankings, there aren’t many better than the Buckeyes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: SI releases preseason top 25 with 5 B1G teams included
College football rankings continue to filter out as we are less than two weeks away from the official start of the season in Week 0. Recently, Sports Illustrated entered the scene with its selections for a preseason top 25. The top three teams on SI’s list mirrored most publications – including the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 – with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia anchored in those spots.
Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Get to Know the Nebraska Cornhuskers
In one of the most anticipated matchups of the season for Oklahoma fans, the Sooners travel to Lincoln for a rematch.
