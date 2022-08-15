ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: SI releases preseason top 25 with 5 B1G teams included

College football rankings continue to filter out as we are less than two weeks away from the official start of the season in Week 0. Recently, Sports Illustrated entered the scene with its selections for a preseason top 25. The top three teams on SI’s list mirrored most publications – including the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 – with Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia anchored in those spots.
