Read full article on original website
Related
unk.edu
Three UNK faculty members honored Wednesday with prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards
KEARNEY – Three University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty members were recognized Wednesday with the prestigious Pratt-Heins Faculty Awards for their excellence in teaching, service and scholarship and research. Kyle Luthans, Miechelle McKelvey and Theresa Wadkins accepted the awards during the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation in the Fine Arts Recital...
unk.edu
UNK staff members recognized for outstanding service
KEARNEY – Three University of Nebraska at Kearney staff members were recognized Wednesday for their outstanding service to students and the university. UNK Staff Senate President Stacy Darveau presented the Staff Awards for Excellence to Kiphany Hof, Susan Deiger and Joni Weed during the annual Faculty/Staff Convocation. Each honoree received a plaque and $1,000.
unk.edu
UNK sororities welcome new members at Bid Day
UNK sororities welcomed new members Thursday morning during Bid Day. The annual Greek recruitment event included the Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Phi, Alpha Xi Delta and Gamma Phi Beta sororities. Learn more about Fraternity and Sorority Life. PHOTOS BY ERIKA PRITCHARD, UNK COMMUNICATIONS.
unk.edu
University deferred maintenance effort saving taxpayer dollars, supporting Nebraska jobs
One year after the University of Nebraska System took advantage of historically low interest rates with a record bond sale for building maintenance projects, the effort has already saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and is supporting good Nebraska jobs, President Ted Carter said today. Last year’s $400 million...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unk.edu
UNK graduate Jacque Platt overcame obstacles. She wants to help others do the same.
KEARNEY – Jacque Platt has always had high expectations. She’s the type of person who pushes herself – and those around her – to achieve great things. “I think of myself as a leader who brings other people up and sees the best in other people,” Platt said. “Even though I have a disability, I think I can still be that person.”
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSNB Local4
Vehicle fire leads to I-80 lane closure
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska 511 is reporting that as vehicle fire led to the closure of the right lane of the westbound lanes along I-80. The fire is near mile marker 275 just outside of Kearney, and authorities on scene are reporting low visibility and advising drivers to reduce their speed and keep left near the area.
KSNB Local4
Wednesday, the buffer between rain events...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Overcast skies this evening may thin out some, but as high pressure builds in and winds go light and variable, low level clouds and fog could develop overnight into early Wednesday. The fog should, however, burn off rapidly and the skies should gradually clear by afternoon,...
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
KSNB Local4
Scam Alert of the Week: Overpayment Scams
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - This week’s Local4 Scam Alert of the Week deals with the virtual marketplace, especially as kids head back to school. Many parents are looking to both sell and buy items that may help their kiddos this fall, but the Better Business Bureau is warning of what they call overpayment scams. Because of the high-time for online shopping, many scammers purposely offer you more money for the item you’re trying to sell in an attempt to give you an offer you can’t refuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gifamilyradio.com
$1500 Stolen From Wave Pizza Co
According to the facebook page of Brent Linder, Wave Pizza Co here in Grand Island was broken into Sunday. Linder said in his facebook post that they believe the break-in was a former staff member, because they knew right where the money was. In total approximately $1500 was taken. Anyone...
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Trial set for Alda road rage case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A trial is set for a LaVista man charged with felony assault in connection with a road rage incident last month near the Alda exit on Interstate 80. Nathan Bowen, 20, is charged with first degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a...
Comments / 0