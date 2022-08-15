Read full article on original website
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
BREAKING: Former five-star EDGE prospect enrolls at Michigan
In a surprising fall camp move, the Michigan football team has added a former five-star recruit to its roster, seemingly out of nowhere. Just two days after entering the NCAA's Transfer Portal for the third time in his career, former top-five overall recruit and EDGE player Eyabi Anoma is listed as enrolled in the University of Michigan's School of Social Work in Michigan's directory as a graduate student.
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
South Carolina baseball hires Monte Lee, Chad Caillet departs
A major change is happening within the South Carolina baseball program. Assistant coach Chad Caillet is leaving his role and former Gamecocks assistant coach Monte Lee will return to Columbia, accepting the vacant position. A family situation came about for Caillet and his wife and children needed to return to...
Tyler Venables, son of Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, reveals how close he came to leaving Clemson for Sooners
When former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables left to become the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners earlier this offseason, his son Tyler, a rising junior who is a safety for the Tigers, had a decision to make. Transfer to Oklahoma with his father or stay at Clemson after appearing in 11 games last season. Venables elected to stay and play for the Tigers in 2022.
Keon Keeley Decommits from Notre Dame, What’s Next
What is Notre Dame going to do along the defensive line now that five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley has decommitted.
Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins
Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's 12th preseason practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its 12th practice of the preseason on Wednesday on the Thomas-Drew Fields. Shortly after the two-hour workout, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility. Below is everything that Saban said. "I guess the message I have...
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Four-star 2024 DB Kenneth Woseley trims his list of schools down to 12
One of the top Class of 2024 defensive players in the Northeast has trimmed his list of schools down to 12. Kenneth Woseley, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound cornerback out of Imhotep Charter High School in Pennsylvania, revealed his Top 12 list of schools via Twitter on Wednesday night. Pittsburgh, Texas A&M,...
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
USC sophomore offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs has entered the transfer portal after one season with the program. Gibbs, a three-star prospect in the 2021 class, which was the Trojans’ last under former coach Clay Helton, did not appear on USC’s updated roster in late July for the 2022 season, being listed on the “Squadmen Lost” section of the Trojans’ media guide.
Jordan Addison's adjustment to USC
Chris Trevino explains how Jordan Addison is adjusting to USC. Through the grind of fall camp, it appears his chemistry with Caleb Williams is good and that Lincoln Riley is still "learning" how to use the star receiver after justï¿½
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
